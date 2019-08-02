Quantcast
'Gutless' Nikki Haley gets buried in scorn after finally rebuking Trump — in the weakest way possible

1 min ago

Former South Carolina Governor and U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley came in for a large heaping of ridicule after finally finding a reason to criticize Donald Trump after he rudely mocked Rep. Elijah Cummings (MD) on Twitter after it was reported that the Democratic lawmaker’s house had been burglarized.

The Republican Haley — who has attempted to stay in Trump’s good graces in light of reports that she might replace Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 GOP ticket or seek his endorsement in 2024 should he be re-elected or not in jail — lightly chided the president for writing, “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Her response? “This is so unnecessary,” with a look of askance emoji.

No one on Twitter was impressed.

Breaking Banner

Florida pastor arrested for shoving hand down restaurant manager’s blouse after she confronted him over anti-gay comment

33 mins ago

August 2, 2019

A Florida pastor has been arrested on charges of battery after he was accused of shoving his hand down the blouse of a restaurant manager after she confronted him over an anti-gay comment he wrote on his bill.

The Naples Daily News reports that Frederic Sterry Smith, 62, was charged with simple battery after the incident outside of Milagro On 12 Latin Kitchen, in downtown St. Augustine.

According to the report, Smith -- who identifies himself on his Facebook page (since taken down) as a minister and president of non-profit Servant’s Heart Disaster Relief “evangelical hands-on ministry" -- had finished a meal at the restaurant and, when presented with the bill, left no tip but wrote, "If he wasn't gay."

Breaking Banner

Baltimore pastor who met Trump at White House hammers president for not helping city: He’s done ‘nothing’

1 hour ago

August 2, 2019

Rev. Donté Hickman of Baltimore's Southern Baptist Church met with President Donald Trump in the White House last year in the hopes of getting help for his city.

Months later, however, Hickman tells the Daily Beast that the Trump White House has done "nothing yet" for Baltimore.

"I hear the president say he’s done so much for Baltimore and cities like it, and maybe he thinks... he has," Hickman told the publication. "But he should count it, and do the math, and [ask] where is that money going in what areas, and how does it help the rat and rodent infested, filthy areas of the city that he spoke about."

2020 Election

WATCH: Baltimore fans cheer as Trump supporters get booted from Orioles game for unfurling ‘MAGA’ banner

2 hours ago

August 2, 2019

According to a report from CBS-Baltimore, a group of Donald Trump's avid fans were booted from a Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday night after unfurling a "Trump 2020" and "Make America Great Again" banner.

The reports states that the four individuals had two banners (the second one reading "Make America Great Again") that they draped over the railing of an upper deck during the 8th inning that was immediately greeted with jeers of "take it down" by other fans in attendance.

