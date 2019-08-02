‘Gutless’ Nikki Haley gets buried in scorn after finally rebuking Trump — in the weakest way possible

Former South Carolina Governor and U.N Ambassador Nikki Haley came in for a large heaping of ridicule after finally finding a reason to criticize Donald Trump after he rudely mocked Rep. Elijah Cummings (MD) on Twitter after it was reported that the Democratic lawmaker’s house had been burglarized.

The Republican Haley — who has attempted to stay in Trump’s good graces in light of reports that she might replace Vice President Mike Pence on the 2020 GOP ticket or seek his endorsement in 2024 should he be re-elected or not in jail — lightly chided the president for writing, “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Her response? “This is so unnecessary,” with a look of askance emoji.

No one on Twitter was impressed.

See below:

This is so unnecessary. 🙄 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019

It's cute when Nikki Haley says something like "This is so unnecessary," when talking about Trump's latest disgusting tweet against Elijah Cummings. This is a man she proudly worked for and will still vote for in 2020. Trump is a HORRIBLE human being. He deserves to be hated. pic.twitter.com/f0LF1SaBsD — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 2, 2019

Your place in history is secure. Might as well relax into it. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 2, 2019

I dunno. Haley tweeted in terms simple enough for the idiot to comprehend. Maybe. — kathy (@kathy08263720) August 2, 2019

Gee More mild words from a GOP Any flags you can champion removing AFTER you did nothing until people were slaughtered? What a hype Haley, Romney, Flake Portraits in gutless — KB851 (@KB8511) August 2, 2019

You, person, are an accomplice. — Malulani (@malulaninyc) August 2, 2019

wow what a sharp criticism of the guy you worked for. Want to say anything a little more detailed? — William D. Adler (@williamadler78) August 2, 2019

I thought being a racist asshole was part of what you like about him?#ShitHolePresident — Scott Prine (@ScottPrine7) August 2, 2019

You’re unnecessary. You are one of The enablers. Go away. — Tuxedosrevenge (@tuxedosrevenge) August 2, 2019

You don't get pretend to be above it all now, Nikki. You sat there for years and said nothing. Don't think that we are going to forget your enabling of this man when you run for President one day. We'll work just as hard to defeat you as we are working to defeat him. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) August 2, 2019

You ain’t fooling no one — daphna (@daphna27) August 2, 2019

No one cares what you think, least of all him — Jason Hornbuckle (@JasonHornbuckle) August 2, 2019

What is Nikki?, you who worked for him or the fact that he's racist. You worked for a racist. — Lori Cassa (@lbcbe) August 2, 2019

Too little, too late. You are tied to this man for the rest of your political career. #SorryNotSorry — rhshaw (@rhshaw) August 2, 2019