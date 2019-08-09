‘Sweaty Trump’ disgusts the internet after sopping-wet White House rant: ‘Upped his meth dose this morning’

President Donald Trump delivered a sweat-drenched rant Friday from the White House lawn — and repulsed social media users.

The president ranted about Hollywood, black athletes, gun safety laws, China and North Korea before leaving for a vacation at his New Jersey golf course, and he was visibly damp with sweat during the news conference alongside his helicopter.

The spectacle disgusted many viewers.

Did someone throw water on #trump? His face is so wet. His make-up is going to start running down his nasty face in about 2 minutes. — Patty (@Hoptoad4) August 9, 2019

Sweaty-faced Chopper Talk Trump is my favorite Trump. — angie fryer (@angie_fryer) August 9, 2019

Trump sweating his makeup off while trying to control press narrative before heading to Hamptons. His upper lip is so wet it’s back to white lol. Makes him look even more like a frothing lunatic as he tries to deny his racism… desperately. Who paid $250k for lunch w/ Trump? — Queenadalite (@queenadalite) August 9, 2019

Trump is really sweaty at the White House. Is it that hot in DC? I’m in Virginia and it isn’t that hot right now. It’s 84 degrees in VA. — Lindz (@thesewalls) August 9, 2019

Question – how do these letters get delivered from NK to US? Also – #Trump was a hot wet sweaty mess at that impromptu presser. — JaGrow (@Jagrow3) August 9, 2019

Sweaty trump is in a meltdown either his nose is running or he is about to explode. — CHADDA RHU (@SUDDENLYSEXY) August 9, 2019

what is wrong with trump…why is the area around his mouth wet like that 🤢…can he not feel it…why doesn’t he have a wipe of some sort with him…it looks disgusting — Cocosl (@cdn515) August 9, 2019

Trump insinuating that Mueller is stupid is always curious since he claims that stupid guy’s Report exonerated him. I guess someone is stupid but it appears to be the sweaty mess rambling on in front on the White House. — DE Mom (@Momof2inDE) August 9, 2019

Someone needs to tell Trump to carry a handkerchief to dry his sweaty face off during his bullshit press briefings. Then he can tweet about his hankirchif. — Queen Bee 🐝 (@my_hive_away) August 9, 2019

One of the RARE times Trump rolls the dice and is on the money. That press conference was tough to watch with Trump’s face wet with sweat. I guess if he used a towel it would have turned orange. — Lend Me Your Ear (@Lend_MeYour_Ear) August 9, 2019

trump doesn’t sweat he emits liberty juice — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 9, 2019

trump is a sweaty mess. Someone needs to move him on before he strokes out. pic.twitter.com/pcM4NMDjn4 — Sarcastic Whiskey (@chicaluna916) August 9, 2019

Trump upped his meth dose this morning, and is currently a disgusting sweaty mess pic.twitter.com/RJkYU5oAWz — dianarama (@dianamail17) August 9, 2019

Trump is looking extra sweaty right now on MSNBC. Must have doubled his amphetamine dose today… pic.twitter.com/hdSkjrljOX — Todd Champion 🌊 Resist 🌊 (@ToddChampion84) August 9, 2019