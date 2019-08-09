‘Sweaty Trump’ disgusts the internet after sopping-wet White House rant: ‘Upped his meth dose this morning’
President Donald Trump delivered a sweat-drenched rant Friday from the White House lawn — and repulsed social media users.
The president ranted about Hollywood, black athletes, gun safety laws, China and North Korea before leaving for a vacation at his New Jersey golf course, and he was visibly damp with sweat during the news conference alongside his helicopter.
The spectacle disgusted many viewers.
Did someone throw water on #trump? His face is so wet. His make-up is going to start running down his nasty face in about 2 minutes.
— Patty (@Hoptoad4) August 9, 2019
Sweaty-faced Chopper Talk Trump is my favorite Trump.
— angie fryer (@angie_fryer) August 9, 2019
Trump sweating his makeup off while trying to control press narrative before heading to Hamptons. His upper lip is so wet it’s back to white lol. Makes him look even more like a frothing lunatic as he tries to deny his racism… desperately. Who paid $250k for lunch w/ Trump?
— Queenadalite (@queenadalite) August 9, 2019
Trump is really sweaty at the White House. Is it that hot in DC? I’m in Virginia and it isn’t that hot right now. It’s 84 degrees in VA.
— Lindz (@thesewalls) August 9, 2019
Question – how do these letters get delivered from NK to US? Also – #Trump was a hot wet sweaty mess at that impromptu presser.
— JaGrow (@Jagrow3) August 9, 2019
Sweaty trump is in a meltdown either his nose is running or he is about to explode.
— CHADDA RHU (@SUDDENLYSEXY) August 9, 2019
what is wrong with trump…why is the area around his mouth wet like that 🤢…can he not feel it…why doesn’t he have a wipe of some sort with him…it looks disgusting
— Cocosl (@cdn515) August 9, 2019
Trump insinuating that Mueller is stupid is always curious since he claims that stupid guy’s Report exonerated him. I guess someone is stupid but it appears to be the sweaty mess rambling on in front on the White House.
— DE Mom (@Momof2inDE) August 9, 2019
Someone needs to tell Trump to carry a handkerchief to dry his sweaty face off during his bullshit press briefings.
Then he can tweet about his hankirchif.
— Queen Bee 🐝 (@my_hive_away) August 9, 2019
One of the RARE times Trump rolls the dice and is on the money. That press conference was tough to watch with Trump’s face wet with sweat. I guess if he used a towel it would have turned orange.
— Lend Me Your Ear (@Lend_MeYour_Ear) August 9, 2019
trump doesn’t sweat he emits liberty juice
— jordan (@JordanUhl) August 9, 2019
trump is a sweaty mess. Someone needs to move him on before he strokes out. pic.twitter.com/pcM4NMDjn4
— Sarcastic Whiskey (@chicaluna916) August 9, 2019
Trump upped his meth dose this morning, and is currently a disgusting sweaty mess pic.twitter.com/RJkYU5oAWz
— dianarama (@dianamail17) August 9, 2019
Trump is looking extra sweaty right now on MSNBC. Must have doubled his amphetamine dose today… pic.twitter.com/hdSkjrljOX
— Todd Champion 🌊 Resist 🌊 (@ToddChampion84) August 9, 2019
Is Trump melting? His vagina neck is super wet. Or maybe he is just turned on by Kim Jong Un beautiful letter…..#TrumpResignNow #LiarInChief #RapistInChief #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW #GunControlNow #DerangedDonald #adderall #sweatysniffles pic.twitter.com/uDZRRn3An7
— shannon Baumgartner (@sb_mitsyba1) August 9, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.