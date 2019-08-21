Quantcast
Connect with us

The internet freaks out as Trump declares himself ‘second coming’: ‘I expected the Antichrist to have more class’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump approvingly quoted a superfan who compared him to the biblical “second coming” of Christ, which set off alarm bells for those who’ve read the Book of Revelations.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root declared Trump the “King of Israel” to defend him from charges of anti-Semitism, and the president tweeted out those remarks to the dismay of many familiar with the biblical account of the end times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump only heightened those concerns by declaring himself “the chosen one” hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Obama is visiting Denmark next month — did Trump fear being overshadowed by him?

Published

16 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night abruptly canceled his plans to meet with Denmark's prime minister because the Danish government has said it will not sell him Greenland.

However, anti-Trump conservative David Frum is speculating that there may be a hidden reason for the president's decision to back away from meeting Denmark.

As Danish newspaper The Local reports, Obama is scheduled to visit Denmark in late September during a talk at the northern city of Aalborg.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump doubles down and declares himself ‘the chosen one’ as ‘antichrist’ trends on social media

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump declared himself "the chosen one" just hours after a superfan declared him the "second coming" and the "king of Israel" -- prompting "antichrist" to trend online.

The president addressed reporters Wednesday on the White House lawn, where he discussed his trade war with China.

“I am the chosen one,” Trump said, looking up at the sky.

Trump insisted he had not sought out a trade war with the global giant, but claimed "somebody had to do it."

“I am the chosen one,” Trump says, looking up at the sky.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet can’t stop laughing after ‘Toddler-in-Chief’ Trump whines Danish prime minister is ‘very not nice’

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 21, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday complained about purportedly being treated poorly by the Danish government for its refusal to sell him Greenland.

As PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor reports, Trump told reporters that he was upset at the way Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has handled his overtures to purchase Greenland.

"I thought it was a very not nice way of saying I can’t buy Greenland," the president complained, according to Alcindor. "They could have just told me no. You don’t talk to the United States like that at least under me."

President Trump on Greenland and cancelling trip to Denmark: I thought it was a very not nice way of saying I can’t buy Greenland. They could have just told me no. You don’t talk to the United States like that at least under me. (Reminder: Greenland isn’t for sale.)

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image