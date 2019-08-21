The internet freaks out as Trump declares himself ‘second coming’: ‘I expected the Antichrist to have more class’

President Donald Trump approvingly quoted a superfan who compared him to the biblical “second coming” of Christ, which set off alarm bells for those who’ve read the Book of Revelations.

Right-wing commentator Wayne Allyn Root declared Trump the “King of Israel” to defend him from charges of anti-Semitism, and the president tweeted out those remarks to the dismay of many familiar with the biblical account of the end times.

Trump only heightened those concerns by declaring himself “the chosen one” hours later.

There was an early 2000s craze of apocalyptic Christian fiction in which a charismatic world leader would usurp God and herald the end of the world. This was then echoed in Obama-era conspiracies. Anyway, the president is literally tweeting about being the second coming of God. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) August 21, 2019

Seriously though, imagine the Antichrist hysteria if he were a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/IQFMGLkSFN — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 21, 2019

I've read the Christian Bible, and I'm pretty sure Trump better fits the description of the Antichrist than the second coming. — Goldy (@GoldyHA) August 21, 2019

Antichrist is trending and the Amazon is on fire, so you know it's going to be a good day — Tamara Kneese (@tamigraph) August 21, 2019

I wish I could say I can't believe the delusions of grandeur. This guy is the fucking #Antichrist pic.twitter.com/Z3BGrZHtR1 — JZ (@JZsaidso) August 21, 2019

In fairness, if you believe Obama was the Antichrist, it’s pretty much inevitable that you think Trump is the messiah. https://t.co/fDZEBFav5A — Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) August 21, 2019

When all those basics at parties used to ask me why studying medieval apocalyptic thinking was important I never thought that I would someday say, "Because the president of the US has just claimed he is seen as the King of Israel, which is an apocalyptic and Antichrist trope." — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) August 21, 2019

Trump’s latest twitter meltdown gives life to Aleksandr Dugin’s propaganda narrative that West is home of the antichrist.

Good job Moscow puppet. 2016: https://t.co/itN5cjcUMg pic.twitter.com/PHvuDBcLZE — ❄️ Snowbird 🌻 (@Snowbirdsix1000) August 21, 2019

I really, really, really, really wish that Evangelicals would read their Bibles. 2 Thessalonians 2:3-10 describes the Man of Sin, who will deceive with signs and wonders (see Matthew 24:24) and proclaim himself God / King of the Jews / King of Israel. #Antichrist pic.twitter.com/Znv939Bcm6 — Thomas Connor (@Thomas_Connor) August 21, 2019

Food for thought; the Old Testament on the Antichrist: “The king will do as he pleases. He will exalt and magnify himself above every god and will say unheard-of things against the God of gods." –Daniel 11:36 (NIV) King of Israel pic.twitter.com/LRCFeW6tE0 — Harvey G. Cohen (@CultrHack) August 21, 2019

Evangelicals, pre-2016: The Antichrist is coming! Beware for it is written that the beast shall declare himself king in Israel; he shall exalt and magnify himself above every god!! Trump, 2019: I'm the King of Israel Evangelicals, 2019: lol, that guy!! — Josh (@joshnorthsouth) August 21, 2019

Well. Um. Guess this happened. Gotta say, I expected the Antichrist to have more class. So I guess I missed the boat earlier and have seven years to get my affairs in order? Or did the countdown begin in 2017? Not long, anyways. … And yes, kinda joking. But not really. pic.twitter.com/kG2GQV3WZJ — Mark Allan (@DonBugen) August 21, 2019