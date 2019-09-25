‘Classic mob shakedown’: Adam Schiff delivers brutal breakdown of Trump-Ukraine transcript

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday delivered a devastating breakdown of the newly released transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In reaction to the call, in which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden shortly after bringing up how much aid the United States gives to Ukraine, Schiff described it as “like a classic mob shakedown.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing on Twitter, Schiff listed the key components that made the call transcript so damning by summarizing the essential elements of the president’s pitch to Zelensky.

– We do a lot for Ukraine

– There’s not much reciprocity

– I have a favor to ask

– Investigate my opponent

– My people will be in touch Nice country you got there. It would be a shame if something happened to her.

The transcript of the call reads like a classic mob shakedown: – We do a lot for Ukraine

– There’s not much reciprocity

– I have a favor to ask

– Investigate my opponent

– My people will be in touch Nice country you got there. It would be a shame if something happened to her. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 25, 2019

Even though the White House claimed that the call transcript would exonerate Trump, its release so far has only accelerated calls to impeach the president.