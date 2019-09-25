Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Classic mob shakedown’: Adam Schiff delivers brutal breakdown of Trump-Ukraine transcript

Published

3 mins ago

on

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday delivered a devastating breakdown of the newly released transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In reaction to the call, in which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden shortly after bringing up how much aid the United States gives to Ukraine, Schiff described it as “like a classic mob shakedown.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing on Twitter, Schiff listed the key components that made the call transcript so damning by summarizing the essential elements of the president’s pitch to Zelensky.

– We do a lot for Ukraine
– There’s not much reciprocity
– I have a favor to ask
– Investigate my opponent
– My people will be in touch

Nice country you got there.

It would be a shame if something happened to her.

Even though the White House claimed that the call transcript would exonerate Trump, its release so far has only accelerated calls to impeach the president.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Classic mob shakedown’: Adam Schiff delivers brutal breakdown of Trump-Ukraine call summary

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday delivered a devastating breakdown of the newly released transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In reaction to the call, in which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden shortly after bringing up how much aid the United States gives to Ukraine, Schiff described it as "like a classic mob shakedown."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ukraine call summary ‘a gazillion times worse’ than anyone expected: ‘Why did White House lawyers release this?’

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The White House released a summary of President Donald Trump's call to the Ukrainian president -- and social media users were shocked by the wrongdoing it revealed.

Many expected the transcript to be abridged or altered in some way favorable to the president, but instead it shows multiple instances where Trump asks Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's son as repayment for U.S. aid.

The president of the United States has betrayed our country.

That’s not a political statement—it’s a harsh reality, and we must act.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senators are ‘stunned’ at the transcript — and think Trump is putting himself in more jeopardy: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The White House has tried to get ahead of the exploding scandal about President Donald Trump pressuring the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden by releasing a batch of notes taken from the call. But the notes in fact confirm Trump demanded an investigation of Biden, implicate Attorney General William Barr in the scheme, and even show the Ukrainian President tried to flatter him by bringing up his stays in Trump Tower.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image