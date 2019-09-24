CNN’s Jake Tapper: Trump doctored a hurricane map — so who knows if his transcript will be complete
CNN’s Jake Tapper started his Tuesday show “The Lead” explaining why the public is right to suspect whether whatever transcript President Donald Trump releases is valid.
“This afternoon President Trump announced by tweet that he will release the, ‘complete, fully, declassified and unredacted transcript.’ of that phone call with the Ukrainian president tomorrow,” Tapper reported. “Two important caveats on that: One, this is a White House that has falsified information before, from showing a doctored hurricane map to promoting a video that an outside group altered of a CNN reporter. So, who knows if the transcript will actually be complete.”
Tapper’s second point was that the complaint by a whistleblower that Trump did something so concerning the senior intelligence officer filed a report about it and then for whistleblower protections. Those who have been briefed on the situation said that the inspector general of the intelligence agencies referenced “a sequence of events” on the issue.
Watch Tapper’s opener below:
