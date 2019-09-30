‘Echoes of Roy Cohn’: Reporter says Trump is turning into his former mentor by ‘coming unglued’ in public

President Donald Trump has spent the last 24 hours angrily ranting about a potential civil war if he’s impeached while also baselessly throwing accusations of “treason” around at his political opponents.

Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman, who has a long history of reporting on the American conservative movement, thinks that Trump’s latest crazed rants remind him of the behavior of Roy Cohn, the infamous right-wing attorney who served as Trump’s political mentor and who was disbarred in 1986 for unethical and unprofessional conduct.

“Trump’s coming unglued over the past 24 hours has echoes of Roy Cohn’s last days,” Sherman writes on Twitter. “When Cohn was being disbarred he flailed, calling judges “yo-yos” and generally making a fool of himself.”

During former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s tenure, Trump would frequently compare him unfavorably to Cohn because Sessions wasn’t doing enough to protect him from legal jeopardy.

“Where’s my Roy Cohn?” Trump reportedly asked at one point.