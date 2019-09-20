Ex-FBI official urges Trump whistleblower to call the Bureau and report a ‘crime’ occurred

The whistleblower at the heart of President Donald Trump’s scandal involving Ukraine and Rudy Giuliani may need to call the FBI and report a crime, a former top official at the Bureau explained on MSNBC on Friday.

Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, was interviewed by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Friday shortly after The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report that Trump personally pressured Volodymyr Zelensky eight times to work with Giuliani for oppo research on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

“President Trump in a July phone call repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ’s son, urging Volodymyr Zelensky about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, on a probe, according to people familiar with the matter,” WSJ reported.

Figliuzzi worried about Attorney General Bill Barr would squash the investigation for Trump.

“Who investigates that the FBI. Who’s over the FBI? The Department of Justice and Attorney General Barr. We already know where he comes down on this,” Figliuzzi noted.

“Where do I come down on this? The whistleblower may need to report this to the FBI,” he said. “Barr can’t stop a private citizen from going to the FBI and reporting a crime.”

Watch: