Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-FBI official urges Trump whistleblower to call the Bureau and report a ‘crime’ occurred

Published

42 mins ago

on

The whistleblower at the heart of President Donald Trump’s scandal involving Ukraine and Rudy Giuliani may need to call the FBI and report a crime, a former top official at the Bureau explained on MSNBC on Friday.

Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, was interviewed by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Friday shortly after The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report that Trump personally pressured Volodymyr Zelensky eight times to work with Giuliani for oppo research on Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump in a July phone call repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ’s son, urging Volodymyr Zelensky about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, on a probe, according to people familiar with the matter,” WSJ reported.

Figliuzzi worried about Attorney General Bill Barr would squash the investigation for Trump.

“Who investigates that the FBI. Who’s over the FBI? The Department of Justice and Attorney General Barr. We already know where he comes down on this,” Figliuzzi noted.

“Where do I come down on this? The whistleblower may need to report this to the FBI,” he said. “Barr can’t stop a private citizen from going to the FBI and reporting a crime.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House Counsel busted working to keep whistleblower report from Congress: report

Published

1 min ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's White House counsel has reportedly been personally involved in keeping Congress from reviewing a whistleblowing report involving Ukraine.

"The revelation that Trump pushed Zelensky to pursue the Biden probe, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, represents the most detailed account so far of the president’s conduct that prompted a U.S. intelligence official to file a whistleblower action against the president," The Washington Post reported Friday. "The disclosure comes amid new details about the White House’s role in preventing Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire from complying with Congressional demands for the material in the complaint."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Watch Ex-CIA official break down the ‘three crimes’ Trump committed if Ukraine scandal is true

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

President Donald Trump could be charged with committing three federal crimes if the whistleblower reports involving the White House seeking campaign interference from Ukraine are correct.

MSNBC "Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed Jeremy Bash on Friday -- and worried about the safety of the whistleblower.

"The stakes could not be any higher, the risk to his career -- or her career -- and reputation and perhaps legal standing could not be any higher for this whistleblower. That's why we’re glad to be joined by national security analyst, former chief of staff of the CIA and Department of Defense, someone I wanted to talk to about this story all week, Jeremy Bash," Wallace said.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-FBI official urges Trump whistleblower to call the Bureau and report a ‘crime’ occurred

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

The whistleblower at the heart of President Donald Trump's scandal involving Ukraine and Rudy Giuliani may need to call the FBI and report a crime, a former top official at the Bureau explained on MSNBC on Friday.

Frank Figliuzzi, the former assistant director for counterintelligence at the FBI, was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Friday shortly after The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report that Trump personally pressured Volodymyr Zelensky eight times to work with Giuliani for oppo research on Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Investigate and Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image