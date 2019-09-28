Fox News personality says Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is the White House’s Dwight Schrute

On Saturday evening, Donald Trump television lawyer Rudy Giuliani threw two of the administration’s cabinet secretaries under the bus.
In an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Giuliani implicated both Attorney General Bill Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the escalating Ukraine scandal.
The very next hour on Fox News, Giuliani was likened to Dwight Schrute, the hapless character on “The Office” who was portrayed by Rainn Wilson.
“Just to show you how deep undercover this was to President Trump, he put his Dwight Schrute on it, Giuliani, who is the assistant to the assistant,” Fox News personality Tyrus charged.
“He loves him, he knows he can’t have a real job. So he’s like, ‘Yes, you can go out to Ukraine, yeah, absolutely,'” he said, to laughter from the studio audience.
“What, I’m wrong?” Tyrus asked.
“No, it’s just too true, baby,” host Greg Gutfeld replied.
“He’s the assistant to the assistant attorney general for the world,” Tyrus claimed.
In fact, Giuliani holds no official role in the administration.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.