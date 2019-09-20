‘Game changer’: Morning Joe panel nails Giuliani’s confessional outburst as evidence for Trump impeachment

Panelists on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” agreed President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine’s president should be a “game changer” — and was clearly “impeachable.”

The July 25 call appears to have triggered a complaint from a whistleblower, after the president allegedly offered military and financial aid to Ukraine in exchange for pursuing an investigation into Joe Biden’s son doing business there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It does feel like a moment in time,” said MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch. “We’ve sat on this set after so many Trump’s snafus and this is it — this is a game changer. If the Democrats can’t smell this. I’ve been going all along, step away from impeachment because when it’s a process thing, when it’s campaign finance, this is the big one. If this is the case, this is the Super Bowl, and the Democrats need to pounce aggressively.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said details about the call likely would be revealed, and soon, and host Joe Scarborough said even Republicans — including the Senate majority leader, who finally caved on an election security bill — seemed to understand these allegations were explosive.

“I found it very telling that Mitch McConnell caved yesterday,” Scarborough said, “very telling that after doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding over the past several years, and refusing to listen to all the intel chiefs that Donald Trump appointed to protect American democracy against what they call an imminent threat, that Mitch McConnell chose yesterday, as this story was exploding about other foreign interference in American democracy, that’s when he finally caved and stopped worrying about Vladimir Putin and started worrying about protecting and defending American democracy.”

Scarborough called the allegations against Trump impeachable, and former Bush White House aide Elise Jordan said they obviously called for impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what is an impeachable offense if this is not,” she said. “Like, basically there’s not anything that can get you impeached if the Democrats do not act on this, and I don’t want ever again Lindsey Graham to lecture me about how, if I don’t want to send X number of troops to start a new land war, I’m not tough on national security, if this is what Republicans are willing to tolerate these days.”

Jordan pointed out that Trump’s call to Ukraine came the day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified, and the president was emboldened that he had escaped consequences for Russian efforts to get him elected — and his efforts to cover up those contacts.

“You almost have to wonder if President Trump thought, ‘Got away with it once, no consequences first go-round, let’s gear up for 2020, let’s see what we can do,” Jordan said, and then turned to Rudy Giuliani’s admissions to CNN about their new scheme. “It is just simply astounding to watch drunk grandpa last night, who needs to be just pulled off to hospice.”