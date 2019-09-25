George Conway: Rudy Giuliani may have sealed Trump’s doom by blabbing about Ukraine in May

Rudy Giuliani made clear months ago in an interview that assisting President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign would benefit Ukraine.

The president and his personal attorney have confirmed they reached out to Ukraine’s president and asked for campaign dirt against Joe Biden, and Trump admitted that he withheld U.S. aid to the country as leverage.

George Conway, the conservative attorney and husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, showed why Giuliani’s remarks in May could come back to haunt the president.

“There’s nothing illegal about it,” Giuliani told the New York Times nearly five months ago. “Somebody could say it’s improper, and this isn’t foreign policy — I’m asking them to do an investigation that they’re doing already and that other people are telling them to stop.”

“I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government,” Giuliani added.

Conway said the remarks showed corrupt intent and served as evidence of a quid pro quo extended to Ukraine.

“Note Giuliani’s hierarchy of priorities. A Ukrainian probe primarily *will* help Trump *personally*; and only secondarily *may* help the United States,” Conway tweeted. “That was Trump’s hierarchy of priorities, too — himself first, the country last — and that’s what makes his conduct impeachable.”

The attorney said the pair’s efforts to spin a conspiracy theory about the former vice president’s son Hunter Biden was clearly intended to help Trump win re-election, but Conway said Giuliani’s comments could serve as evidence to impeach the president.

“That’s not to say that Trump and Giuliani’s pursuit of a mendacious conspiracy theory could in any way help the United States; in fact, it was detrimental to our country,” Conway tweeted. “But Giuliani’s remark shows how easy a bill of impeachment would be to prove even at this early stage.”

