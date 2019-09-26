Giuliani claims he has text messages proving State Dept sent him to Ukraine: ‘I’m going to use them to protect myself’

Rudy Giuliani won’t allow himself to get thrown under the bus without a fight.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney insists he’s got a “nice little trail” of text messages proving that he coordinated his efforts in Ukraine with the State Department’s special envoy Kurt Volker, reported CNN.

Giuliani denied claims in a whistleblower complaint showing that two State Department officials had asked him to “contain the damage” he was doing to national security during his contacts with the Ukrainian government.

“At no time did either one of them say they wanted to contain damage,” Giuliani told CNN. “At no time did the State Department in communication with me ever relay any of that information you’re talking about.”

“I spoke to the State Department during the course of this situation, I told you, at least 10 times, and I met with them,” Giuliani added.

Giuliani spoke multiple times with the network’s reporters from what he said was a hotel room at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and CNN reported that acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire’s congressional testimony could be heard from a TV in the background.

“I should be as sympathetic as a whistleblower,” Giuliani said. “I did my job and now all these people are torturing me.”

The former New York City mayor said he spoke to the State Department at least 10 times, and he said Volker coordinated his outreach to Ukrainian government officials.

Giuliani said he had at least five text messages that show the State Department encouraged his work in Ukraine, and he complained that officials were now acting like they were unhappy with his work there.

“I’m going to use them to protect myself if and when I need them,” Giuliani said.