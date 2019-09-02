Here are the Paul Krugman tweets that likely sent Trump into his Labor Day tantrum

Early Labor Day morning, Donald Trump attacked Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman on Twitter, seemingly out of the blue, before going on extended rants at former FBI Director James Comey, the Washington Post and the media in general.

While some of the president’s attacks were inspired by whatever he happened to be seeing on Fox News at the time, the new subject of his ire (Krugman) seems to have set him off by pointing out a deep dive into the president’s “Opportunity Zone” tax initiative that has paid off in a big way for some of the Trump’s close friends and associates.

“Since my election, many trillions of dollars of worth has been created for our Country, and the Stock Market is up over 50%. If you followed the advice of the Failing New York Times columnist, Paul Krugman, you’d be doing VERY poorly – you’d be angry and hurt. He never got it!” Trump tweeted.

Below you can seen a 6-part tweet aimed at Trump that likely made the president lash out.

One thing not clear from this excellent Times read on the abuse of the “opportunity zones” tax break was whether the potential for abuse was sheer incompetence or deliberate malfeasance 1/ https://t.co/VtL3n4yIuQ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 1, 2019

Worth remembering that the tax bill was rushed through without hearings or any time for analysis, and it was widely — and correctly — predicted that this would create huge loopholes 2/ https://t.co/GVn47qOGQ6 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 1, 2019

Also, any time you try to promote some kind of economic activity with differential tax rates you create the potential for abuse, which only very careful drafting and enforcement — neither forthcoming from Trump etc — can contain 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 1, 2019

Trump’s proposal to index capital gains to inflation — even aside from giving the vast bulk of the benefits to the wealthy — falls into that category. Bc capital gains would be indexed, but other things not, huge possibilities for tax arbitrage 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 1, 2019

Suppose inflation is 2%, u can borrow at 2%, and have an investment that yields 2% in capital gains. Borrow to invest; this generates no taxable income, but since the full interest cost is deductible, gives you a nice refund from the IRS. 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 1, 2019

So there would be huge abuse, huge giveaway to the wealthy, and job creation only for accountants and tax lawyers 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 1, 2019