‘His ego can’t stand that we know he lied’: Internet ridicules Trump for trying to avoid humiliation with Sharpie map

The internet again questioned the sanity and mental health of President Donald Trump for drawing his own hurricane projection map to justify his misidentification about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama.

Trump’s lies generally don’t put people’s lives in danger, but in the case of the hurricane, Trump’s confusion about which states were in the path could have created a problem. The National Weather Service quickly issued a correction, but Trump still doubled down on his mistake, trying to claim he was giving the correct information at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the information Trump was tweeting wasn’t updated either, despite Trump’s claim he was getting hourly briefings on the storm.

It prompted a shocked and furious internet to respond with their own comments.

You can see the best below:

Trump doodling on a map with a Sharpie because his fucking ego can't stand that we know he lied, over and over, is an obvious addition to: ⚡️ “"Who am I? Why am I here" #25thAmendmentNow II” by @AynRandPaulRyanhttps://t.co/76n1F1Ufw3 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Hmmm. A weather map altered by Sharpie? This is a real Whodunnit. pic.twitter.com/TVzT0khO6S — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 4, 2019

Somebody take away this man's Sharpie pic.twitter.com/O1Rb6I1GRt — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 4, 2019

Trump has claimed, without a hint of irony, that he is a genius and that he "knows tech better than anyone." Yet, instead of getting someone to photoshop a fake map, which might have actually tripped some people up, he held up a map with a circle drawn on it with a Sharpie https://t.co/X3JZXECSoN — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) September 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Who among us hasn’t altered a National Hurricane Center forecast with a sharpie? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 4, 2019

This is shameful, illegal, and irresponsible — over a million people live inside that falsified Sharpie bubble. They deserve real, accurate forecasts so they can make informed decisions for their families' safety. https://t.co/owyhubPx95 — Dr. Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) September 4, 2019

Trump altering an outdated hurricane forecast with a Sharpie in to prove he didn’t make a mistake, thus endangering lives while believing his lie isn’t immediately evident to anyone who doesn’t worship him, is maybe the perfect metaphor for this stupid disaster of a presidency. pic.twitter.com/gEPIZQv19m — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) September 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I went ahead and circled the biggest national disaster with a Sharpie: pic.twitter.com/VpMQiW1EkI — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 4, 2019

Just so everyone is clear. This forecast cone was from 5 days ago. Alabama was NEVER in the official cone from the @NHC_Atlantic The sharpie-bubble was drawn by someone else. This map is inaccurate, misleading and fake. pic.twitter.com/PIBvQFKmOH — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 4, 2019

The fact the map was "doctored" is beside the point. No one thought we wouldn't notice it was sharpie mark. The point is Trump raised Alabama long after the forecast changed, got upset that outlets reported it and is continuing to insist (via the map) he was right all along. — John Fritze (@jfritze) September 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the equivalent of his sharpie messages on news he doesn't like but applied to an actual government forecast in the middle of a disaster https://t.co/Z2ImM4Et2i — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 4, 2019

In the REAL world, a devastating hurricane is heading up the eastern coast of the U.S. But who needs the truth, when you have a sharpie, an old map, and a fragile ego with a vested interested in name checking Alabama? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2019

This sick twisted pathologically-lying sociopath actually altered a map with a damn Sharpie to "prove" he wasn't lying about #HurricaneDorian possibly impacting #Alabama. Just when you think this dangerous amoral monster can't be anymore reprehesible…#Trump https://t.co/aiZG5iFyur — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 4, 2019

That moment you realize the reason why #Sharpie is trending has to do with the ignoramus, so-called President of the United States. I thought it was Sharpie's anniversary or something.🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/glBE0uxSaG — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) September 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

My Sharpie says the markets are doing just fine, people. pic.twitter.com/Oi2DVId469 — Ed Bott (@edbott) September 4, 2019

Donald Trump just got caught drawing on his map with a Sharpie to make it look like the hurricane hit Alabama. Prior to that, I assume he was sniffing the Sharpie. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 4, 2019

A man who cannot be trusted with a sharpie should not be trusted with the nuclear codes — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) September 4, 2019

This is hardly different from Trump's other lies. The only difference here is that we can actually see the sharpie. Just think of all the lies–some on matters of life and death–when the cartoonish deception hasn't been illustrated in black and white on a large posterboard. https://t.co/9lLi3JWydy — Ned Price (@nedprice) September 4, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT