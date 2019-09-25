Quantcast
House Dems ‘erupted in laughter’ watching footage of Rudy Giuliani’s recent news appearances: report

1 hour ago

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s recent disastrous media appearances have drawn laughs from lots of people — including Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Over the past week, Giuliani has made a string of calamitous appearances on cable news programs in which he has admitted to pressuring Ukraine’s government to help dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, spouted bizarre conspiracy theories involving George Soros, and at one point even repeatedly yelled, “Shut up!” at a Fox News guest who fact checked his statements.

Politico’s Jake Sherman reports that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on Wednesday morning showed his fellow House Democrats a “Seth Meyers sizzle reel of Giuliani’s recent cable appearances.”

The real was apparently a hit, Sherman reports, as “the room erupted in laughter.”

Giuliani’s role in the widening Ukraine scandal has come under greater scrutiny after an explosive Washington Post report on Tuesday night revealed that the former New York mayor has been running a “shadow” operation aimed at getting Ukraine to help him dig up dirt on the president’s political opponents.

