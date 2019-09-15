Internet hilariously piles on Trump for botched ‘suing for liable’ Kavanaugh defense: ‘It’s libel, Mr. Stable Genius’

In a tweet that will likely be pulled down and corrected (update: a corrected tweet has ben published), Donald Trump rushed to the defense of Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday morning over a new report of credible allegations the jurist may have sexually assaulted another woman when he was in college.

In a two-part tweet, Trump wrote, “Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal!,” he wrote, before adding “Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for liable, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!”

Twitter users were quick to pounce on the president for writing “liable” instead of “libel.”

A sampling below along with Trump’s tweets:

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for liable, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

It’s spelled “libel” not “liable”. https://t.co/atxJWN89x0 should sue you for stupidity. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 15, 2019

Imagine being the guy who claimed Ted Cruz’s father killed JFK and Obama wasn’t born in the US and wanting to sue other people for libel. Does he think everybody else is lying just because he always is? — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 15, 2019

1. It’s “libel.”

2. He has no grounds to sue.

3. It’s not the DOJ’s job to “come to his rescue.”

4. How do you know they are lies?

5. How are credible allegations “trying to influence his opinions”?

6. How are you so stupid? — David Badash (@davidbadash) September 15, 2019

This is NOT Supreme Court material. pic.twitter.com/758iDZHmug — THE G🤥P’S M🤥ЯAL BANKЯUPTCY (@azstudigital) September 15, 2019

“liable” HA HA HA HA HA HA I’LL SUE YOU FOR LIABLE can you sue someone for being an illiterate dotard, now that’s the question — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 15, 2019

Maybe the Central Park 5 should be able to sue you for “liable” as well. Learn to spell while you’re at it. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 15, 2019

You’re liable to say something demented every time — wokie from muskogee (@thereisonlypf) September 15, 2019