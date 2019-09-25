Quantcast
Kamala Harris’ interrogation at Barr confirmation takes on new life after attorney general implicated in Ukraine scandal

A months-old exchange between Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Attorney General William Barr has taken on new significance since the release of a call summary involving President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart. During that July 25 call, the president repeatedly asks Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, and tells the foreign leader he will have the U.S. attorney general and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani call to discuss developments in that probe. Giuliani revealed May 9 that he was planning a trip to Kiev to encourage the Ukrainian government to investigate the origins of Russia investigation and allegations of corruption against Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential frontrunner. “We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do,” Giuliani told the New York Times. “There’s nothing illegal about it … I’m going to give them reasons why they shouldn’t stop it because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government.” Later that month, Trump authorized Barr to declassify any information or intelligence related to the origins of the Russia probe, and Harris — also a Democratic presidential candidate — pressed the attorney general on that topic in a May 1 hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?” Harris said. The attorney general paused and stumbled, before asking the senator to repeat her question. “I’m trying to grapple with the word ‘suggest,’” Barr finally replied. “I mean, there have been discussions of, of matters out there that, uh — they have not asked me to open an investigation.” Harris afterward asked the Justice Department inspector general to investigate whether Barr had received or complied with any requests to investigate the president’s perceived enemies. It’s not clear whether Harris was concerned only with Barr’s investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller and his probe, or whether she had information linking him to the Ukraine dealings involving Trump and Giuliani.

‘Republicans who still support Trump are beyond redemption’: conservative columnist

On Wednesday, the White House released a partial transcript of a conversation between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine, hoping to dissipate suspicions that the president had demanded dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for military aid. Democrats have launched an impeachment investigation over the allegations.

But the transcript only raised more questions. Even though Trump does not explicitly ask for dirt in exchange for cash, the transcript hardly exonerates him. Writing in the Daily Beast, columnist Matt Lewis outlines why the transcript doesn't prove Trump innocent of wrongdoing.

‘It’s not a word-for-word record’: NPR tells reporters not to call Trump’s Ukraine memo a ‘transcript’

NPR cautioned its reporters on Wednesday not to refer to a document released by the White House as a "transcript" of President Donald Trump's call with the Ukraine's president.

In a note to reporters, NPR Standards and Practices Editor Mark Memmott said that the memo is not a true transcript of the call.

"Because the document released by the White House is not a word-for-word record of the conversation President Trump had with the president of Ukraine, please do not simply refer to it as a 'transcript,'" Memmott wrote. "If you use that word, it must be followed by a phrase such as 'based on notes taken by staff assigned to listen.'"

