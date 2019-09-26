MSNBC’s Morning Joe breaks down ‘shocking’ revelations against Barr: ‘Attorney general looks like he’s part of the Ukraine conspiracy’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thought he’d lost the capacity to be shocked by President Donald Trump, but then he read the summary of his call to the Ukrainian president.
The “Morning Joe” host was flabbergasted that Trump asked president Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt against Joe Biden and his son, but he couldn’t get over the fact that he offered up his attorney general, William Barr, as part of the conspiracy.
“It’s shocking,” Scarborough said. “You think after all of this time we would all be incapable of being shocked and, yet, Donald Trump says talk to my attorney general. Talk to Attorney General William Barr, talk to my attorney general about digging up dirt on a domestic political rival while I’m holding up defensive weapons that are actually probably the only thing that would stop Vladimir Putin from going all the way to Kiev if he chose to.”
As bad as that was, Scarborough said, the attorney general’s subsequent actions were even more scandalous.
“You know what’s worse?” he said. “That William Barr gets this from the (director of national intelligence), and what does he say? He doesn’t say what every self-respecting lawyer that I’ve ever known would say, this looks like the president of the United States is trying to put me in a conspiracy to work with a foreign power to smear one of your domestic political opponents, I better recuse myself right now.”
“In fact,” Scarborough added, “I better wash my hands like Pontius Pilate and run out of the building with my hair on fire. He doesn’t do that. Instead, he kills the complaint and says nothing to see here.”
Barr’s actions take the Ukraine scandal to an entirely different place, he said.
“Rudy Giuliani may remind us of a crazy uncle, (but) when you get the attorney general involved and then the attorney general looks like he’s part of the conspiracy and then he says there’s nothing to see here, move along, move along, suddenly this entire crisis is taken to a new level,” Scarborough said.
Employers used Facebook to keep women and older workers from seeing job ads. The federal government thinks that’s illegal.
In a first, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled that companies violated civil rights law through their use of Facebook’s targeting advertising.
Two years ago, ProPublica and The New York Times revealed that companies were posting discriminatory job ads on Facebook, using the social network’s targeting tools to keep older workers from seeing employment opportunities. Then we reported companies were using Facebook to exclude women from seeing job ads.
No UN breakthrough: Iran rules out talks as US intensifies sanctions
Iran's president on Wednesday closed the door on meeting Donald Trump despite last-minute European efforts to ease tensions as the United States again ramped up punishing sanctions.
French President Emmanuel Macron had shuttled between his US and Iranian counterparts over two days at the United Nations, trying to arrange a historic encounter that he hoped could reduce the risk of all-out war in the Middle East.
But Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, addressing the UN General Assembly, said he would refuse talks so long as the United States maintains its economic pressure.
Marvel’s Kevin Feige to produce new ‘Star Wars’ film
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will develop a new "Star Wars" as part of the franchise's next wave of projects, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday.
Feige joins the Lucasfilm team as studio president Kathleen Kennedy prepares for the new chapter of films set in the "Star Wars" universe, the Reporter said.
"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on," Alan Horn, the co-chairman and chief creative officer of Walt Disney Studios, which owns both Marvel and Lucasfilm, told the publication.
"Kathy is pursuing a new era in 'Star Wars' storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work... together."