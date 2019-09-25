MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace cuts away from Trump press conference to fact-check his lies
President Donald Trump stood at the podium Wednesday and accused Democrats of the Ukraine scandal against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
“We hate to do this really. But the president isn’t telling the truth,” Wallace said, cutting into the press conference. “These allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden that he’s repeating have been investigated by the Ukrainians, none other than the Wall Street Journal included in their report on Friday that the Ukrainians view this issue as having been investigated and adjudicated. What’s amazing is that what Trump appears to be trying to do is to turn his own impeachment into a big deflection.”
Former Justice Department spokesman Matthew Miller agreed, saying that it’s clear Trump is trying to change the story.
The panel then proceeded to have a conversation about the president’s need to spread false information to cover up his own actions.
“First of all, the question on the table here is not about Joe Biden,” Miller said. “It’s not about Chris Murphy or any other senators he’s talking about. It’s not about the whistleblower. It’s about his conduct and whether his conduct as president is impeachable or not.”
Democratic Congressman equates whistleblower report to Trump shooting someone on 5th Avenue
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he read the official whistleblower complaint filed by a senior intelligence officer after a series of conversations between President Donald Trump and Ukraine. What he read was disturbing enough that he was deeply concerned.
"You know, on the way up the stairs, I was thinking about what the president said on the campaign that he could shoot someone and his base would stay with him. I guess, what I read was, to me, the political equivalent of that," Quigley said. "Defying the Constitution, committing a criminal act and thinking, 'Well, I can get away with it,' is some sort of bizarre cult of personality. [It's] deeply disturbing what we read this morning. Alarming. Reinforced to an extraordinary magnitude by the report that we’ve just read."
CNN legal analyst explains why Barr hasn’t recused himself from Ukraine — even though he must
On CNN Wednesday morning, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said that Attorney General William Barr is a "central figure" in the Ukraine scandal who will face pressure to recuse himself.
On that day's edition of "The Situation Room," Toobin elaborated further on why Barr cannot ethically involve himself in the process — and the key reason he is anyway.
"I just like to call attention to the issue of Attorney General William Barr," said Toobin. "He is in charge of the Justice Department today and leading an effort to keep all of the documents secret, the whistleblower request, the transcript, for other reasons they became public, but his legal position was they should remain secret. They come to the public, and we see that the attorney general is at the heart of the president's appeal to the president of the Ukraine. The president is saying, 'You gotta talk to my attorney general. You got to get my attorney general involved in this.' How is it even conceivable that he is not recused from anything?"