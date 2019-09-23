Pence biographer confirms Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are trying to dump vice president: ‘That’s all real’
President Donald Trump is purposefully humiliating his vice president with a series of loyalty tests as his daughter and son-in-law scheme to find a replacement as his 2020 running mate, according to a new biography.
Journalist Tom LoBianco, who has covered Mike Pence’s political career since its very beginning, previewed his new biography, “Piety & Power,” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“Over the summer he had two terrible events in July,” LoBianco said. “The weird thing where he flies out to New Hampshire, gets called back to the last minute. Then they send him to a detention camp and there is a terrible video of him with a grim face, which should have been Trump. That should have been the president, not the vice president, that’s what VP’s aides and allies are telling me. They see that as Trump yanking on the leash.”
“These are fealty tests, these are loyalty tests,” he added. “For some of them they feel it is incredibly demeaning of him, and it goes to this point of him playing the long game. He has to survive, you know, the talk … about Jared (Kushner) and Ivanka (Trump), ways to get rid of him. Politically, you need to bring back suburban voters and women.”
That White House intrigue has been rumored for weeks, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley even issued a denial that she was being considered as a replacement, but LoBianco insisted those claims were accurate.
“That’s all very real, and the way we know it is real — and of course they deny that, let me put that out there, their people say that is not accurate — but the way we know it is real is by the actions of Pence and his team,” LoBianco said.
Commentary
A psychological analysis of Nazism reveals the danger of governments led by narcissists and psychopaths
After spending his early life suffering under the Nazis and then Stalin, the Polish psychologist Andrew Lobaczewski devoted his career to studying the relationship between psychological disorders and politics. He wanted to understand why psychopaths and narcissists are so strongly attracted to power as well as the processes by which they take over governments and countries.
He eventually came up with the term “pathocracy” to describe governments made up of people with these disorders – and the concept is by no means confined to regimes of the past.
‘Treason, pure and simple’: GOP challenger Bill Weld condemns Trump’s shady Ukraine dealings
One of President Donald Trump's Republican challengers condemned his shady Ukraine dealings in the strongest possible terms.
Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld appeared Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," along with GOP challengers Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford, to protest state Republican parties canceling primaries to throttle their campaigns against the president.
"Obviously, canceling primaries undermines democratic institutions and democratic elections, but that's far from the deepest dive crime that the president has committed here," Weld said. "He has now acknowledged that in a single phone call right after he suspended $250 million of military aid to Ukraine, he called up the president of Ukraine and pressed him eight times to investigate Joe Biden, who the president thinks is going to be running against him."
CNN
Republicans can only defend Trump’s lawlessness by engaging in ‘disturbing political gymnastics’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) on Monday told CNN's John Berman that he has been incredibly disturbed by the Republican Party's transformation into a personality cult surrounding President Donald Trump.
In the wake of new revelations about the president repeatedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, Kildee said he was stunned to see so many Republicans either remaining silent or working to defend the president's actions.
"The framers of our Constitution anticipated the possibility of a rogue presidency," he said. "What they did not anticipate is that an entire political party... would wrap their arms around a president who so clearly is flaunting the law. It's so disturbing to see the political messaging gymnastics that some of these Republicans are doing to try to either divert attention away from this terrible moment or to somehow justify it as if, 'Well, it's really not that bad.'"