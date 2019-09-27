Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani is on his way to becoming a Michael Cohen-style Trump casualty: NYT reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons yet again.

On Thursday night, he made yet another calamitous cable news appearance in which he potentially implicated the State Department in his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on President Donald Trump’s political rivals.

During the appearance, he held up his phone and showed text messages that he’d received from State Department official Kurt Volker that showed him helping to arrange a meeting between Giuliani and Ukrainian officials.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates that Giuliani is doing this because he fears he’s in jeopardy and wants to implicate others who helped him solicit Ukraine’s assistance in the coming 2020 election.

“[Fox News host Laura Ingraham] repeatedly didn’t air this text despite Giuliani asking her to,” Haberman writes on Twitter. “But Giuliani is finding himself to some extent in same place that Cohen did — needing to prove others knew what he was doing.”


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist demolishes Trump’s absurd claim that the whistleblower isn’t credible

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump continued trying to undermine an intel whistleblower's complaint alleging that he threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless authorities in the country gave him dirt on Joe Biden.

"Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all," he wrote on Twitter. "In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?"

Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all. In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump official snaps after reporter asks if persecuted Christians will be hurt by new refugee limits

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, got into a testy exchange with a reporter on Friday after he was asked about the Trump administration's new limits on allowing refugees into the United States.

The Trump administration earlier this week slashed the annual cap for allowed refugees nearly in half and announced that it would only allow 18,000 refugees into the United States within the next 12 months.

According to Washington Examiner reporter Steven Nelson, Cuccinelli bristled when asked about whether this new policy would harm Christians who were trying to escape persecution overseas.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘trash heap of corruption’ has festered for so long that he can’t ‘recognize the stench’: Ex-Bush speechwriter

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Michael Gerson, a one-time speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, has written a scathing column that marvels at how President Donald Trump doesn't seem to understand that asking a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents is wrong.

Writing in the Washington Post, Gerson explains why it's particularly stunning that Trump made the election interference pitch to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about Russia's efforts to help Trump in the 2016 election.

Continue Reading
 
 
