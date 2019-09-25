Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani may have just confessed ‘to a criminal conspiracy’ with transcript admission: national security attorney

Published

28 mins ago

on

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani made a stunning admission on Wednesday when he said that someone read him the transcript of President Donald Trump’s now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This claim is raising some eyebrows because the transcript of the call is supposed to be classified information and because Giuliani is the president’s personal attorney, not a government official.

ADVERTISEMENT

National security attorney Bradley Moss writes on Twitter that Giuliani may have just got himself in a heap of trouble by claiming he had access to the transcript before it has been made public.

“Rudy is either lying, is confessing to a criminal conspiracy to receive classified information without authorization, or is admitting the president let his personal defense lawyer be read the transcript before anyone else,” Moss explains.

Moss acknowledges that it’s possible that Trump himself declassified the information and ordered it read to Giuliani, but he suggests that would also be inappropriate given that Giuliani is not a government official and is working explicitly on the president’s personal behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no way that has happened unless trump is chucking protocols out the window,” he writes.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Released transcript reveals Trump repeatedly pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The newly released transcript of President Donald Trump's conversation with Ukraine's president shows that the president repeatedly pushed the Ukrainian government to investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

During his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president brought up how much aid the United States delivers to his country and then started pressing him to work with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and with Attorney General Bill Barr to look into allegations against Biden.

"There's a lot talk about Biden's son," the president said. "That Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway: Rudy Giuliani may have sealed Trump’s doom by blabbing about Ukraine in May

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani made clear months ago in an interview that assisting President Donald Trump's re-election campaign would benefit Ukraine.

The president and his personal attorney have confirmed they reached out to Ukraine's president and asked for campaign dirt against Joe Biden, and Trump admitted that he withheld U.S. aid to the country as leverage.

George Conway, the conservative attorney and husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, showed why Giuliani's remarks in May could come back to haunt the president.

“There’s nothing illegal about it,” Giuliani told the New York Times nearly five months ago. “Somebody could say it’s improper, and this isn’t foreign policy — I’m asking them to do an investigation that they’re doing already and that other people are telling them to stop."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani may have just confessed ‘to a criminal conspiracy’ with transcript admission: national security attorney

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani made a stunning admission on Wednesday when he said that someone read him the transcript of President Donald Trump's now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This claim is raising some eyebrows because the transcript of the call is supposed to be classified information and because Giuliani is the president's personal attorney, not a government official.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image