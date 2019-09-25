Rudy Giuliani may have just confessed ‘to a criminal conspiracy’ with transcript admission: national security attorney

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani made a stunning admission on Wednesday when he said that someone read him the transcript of President Donald Trump’s now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This claim is raising some eyebrows because the transcript of the call is supposed to be classified information and because Giuliani is the president’s personal attorney, not a government official.

National security attorney Bradley Moss writes on Twitter that Giuliani may have just got himself in a heap of trouble by claiming he had access to the transcript before it has been made public.

“Rudy is either lying, is confessing to a criminal conspiracy to receive classified information without authorization, or is admitting the president let his personal defense lawyer be read the transcript before anyone else,” Moss explains.

Moss acknowledges that it’s possible that Trump himself declassified the information and ordered it read to Giuliani, but he suggests that would also be inappropriate given that Giuliani is not a government official and is working explicitly on the president’s personal behalf.

“There is no way that has happened unless trump is chucking protocols out the window,” he writes.