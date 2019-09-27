Rudy Giuliani shredded for his ‘I’m innocent because the footnotes are too long’ defense

Rudy Giuliani offered an unusual defense of his dealings in Ukraine — and other social media users heaped ridicule on him.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has insisted he was sent by the State Department to meet with Ukrainian officials — including Artem Sytnyk, head of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of the parliament — and Giuliani called attention to a footnote that mentions those efforts.

Trump and Giuliani, according to the whistleblower complaint, became interested in allegations, which were later walked back, made by Ukraine’s former prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko about Joe Biden and his son.

Giuliani tweeted out an image from the complaint showing a lengthy footnote detailing his efforts to assist in a probe in Ukraine about the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation that had been initiated by Attorney General William Barr.

The last time I saw a footnote that long, I was editing a note for the NY Law Review. pic.twitter.com/rnVRsObPhl — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 27, 2019

Other Twitter users wondered why Giuliani had called attention to those allegations against him and Trump administration officials.

Rudy Giuliani: “The last time I saw a legal thing, I was competently practicing law.” — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 27, 2019

I’m innocent because the footnotes are so long. Hahahahaha. Oh Rudy Rudy Rudy Rudy — Austin Barker (@AustinBarker) September 27, 2019

Look up from your phone, Mayor Giuliani. There’s a large bus headed your way. And your (mob) boss is about to throw you under it. — Jean L.P. Jaurès (@larsp2740) September 27, 2019

I love that “this was too well-written” is the new MAGA defense… so unbelievably fitting… — David Dennison (@TheLastCLEFan) September 27, 2019

Rudy, this is your defense, questioning the length of a footnote? — Merrill⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) September 27, 2019

Rudy, you know you can remain silent, right? Do you want your legacy to be your crazy antics pre-impeachment or your steadfast resolve post 911? Take some time to think about this today. — DLS (@Brooklyn9_1_1) September 27, 2019

Dude, you really need to find that guy who’s responsible for keeping you from saying stupid shit and fire him. He had one job. — A Desperate and Despicable Dwarf (@MountainbikerWI) September 27, 2019

Didn’t you… practice law for a while? I see footnotes this long in practice all the time. — [[IM🍑]] (@JefeCooper) September 27, 2019

There are actually 5 footnotes there. Find your reading glasses and try again. — Michael Hale (@mthsr1) September 27, 2019

You should be very worried. It appears your crimes are very well documented. — Paul (@pablo_honey1) September 27, 2019

