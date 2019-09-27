Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani shredded for his ‘I’m innocent because the footnotes are too long’ defense

Published

12 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani offered an unusual defense of his dealings in Ukraine — and other social media users heaped ridicule on him.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney has insisted he was sent by the State Department to meet with Ukrainian officials — including Artem Sytnyk, head of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of the parliament — and Giuliani called attention to a footnote that mentions those efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and Giuliani, according to the whistleblower complaint, became interested in allegations, which were later walked back, made by Ukraine’s former prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko about Joe Biden and his son.

Giuliani tweeted out an image from the complaint showing a lengthy footnote detailing his efforts to assist in a probe in Ukraine about the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation that had been initiated by Attorney General William Barr.

Other Twitter users wondered why Giuliani had called attention to those allegations against him and Trump administration officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani shredded for his ‘I’m innocent because the footnotes are too long’ defense

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani offered an unusual defense of his dealings in Ukraine -- and other social media users heaped ridicule on him.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has insisted he was sent by the State Department to meet with Ukrainian officials — including Artem Sytnyk, head of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of the parliament — and Giuliani called attention to a footnote that mentions those efforts.

Trump and Giuliani, according to the whistleblower complaint, became interested in allegations, which were later walked back, made by Ukraine's former prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko about Joe Biden and his son.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters’ ‘lame excuses’ for Ukraine call torn apart by conservative writer

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Conservative Ramesh Ponnuru has written a blistering column in which he tears apart what he describes as "lame excuses" Trump supporters have made for the president's impeachable conduct.

At the start of his latest Bloomberg column, Ponnuru chides some Democrats for their own rhetorical excesses, such as declarations that the president committing "treason" by trying to push Ukraine to help him dig up dirt on political enemies. As Ponnuru notes, it is not treasonous to seek aid from a foreign country unless the United States is at war with that country.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative lays out 7 very bad signs for Trump in the Ukraine scandal

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

On Friday, President Donald Trump once again tried to undermine the intel whistleblower who alleged in an official complaint that the president had tried to trade military aid for information about Joe Biden.

"Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all," Trump wrote on Twitter. "In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?"

Sounding more and more like the so-called Whistleblower isn’t a Whistleblower at all. In addition, all second hand information that proved to be so inaccurate that there may not have even been somebody else, a leaker or spy, feeding it to him or her? A partisan operative?

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image