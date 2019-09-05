Quantcast
Connect with us

Tensions are growing between Trump and Pence — who polls show is more popular than the president: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump publicly insists everything is fine between him and Vice President Mike Pence, but there do seems to be tensions between the two men and their teams.

White House officials have denied rumors that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have discussed replacing Pence on the 2020 ticket with former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, but cracks have developed beneath the surface between the president and his running mate, reported Yahoo News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The perception is that Pence’s team is difficult to work with,” said one Trump adviser, who said Trump occasionally seeks his staffer’s opinions on the vice president and his aides. “That just doesn’t come up organically. Somebody is saying that to the president.”

Pence’s team seems to know there are factions in the White House that would prefer another running mate.

“There are certain pockets out there that want to solve their problems by replacing the running mate,” said one Pence adviser. “But we’re on the team. We might be JV, but we’re helping re-elect him.”

Trump has insisted Pence has been an “outstanding VP,” but one episode recounted by Yahoo News shows the level of mistrust between the two camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s daughter and son-in-law, who serve as White House advisers and work closely with 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, have sidelined top Pence political aides such as fundraiser Marty Obst and former spokesman Marc Lotter, according to Trump campaign advisers.

Pence’s aides asked Parscale to test the vice president’s favorability as part of a spring polling effort, according to Trump campaign aides.

Parscale told them it was too late to add the question, but that wasn’t true.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question was already on the poll, which was conducted in 14 states, and the campaign learned that Pence’s favorability rating was higher than Trump’s — which Parscale wanted to keep from both Trump and his vice president.

But Obst, who is Pence’s chief political aide as well as a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, used a mole inside the president’s campaign to obtain a copy of the poll.

Haley’s out-of-nowhere public denial inflamed tensions two weeks ago, and some Pence advisers have complained that Trump expects his vice president to pass “loyalty tests” — which places into sharper relief his decision to stay at the Trump-owned Doonberg golf resort during official visit to Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s on a tightrope,” said one RNC member, who helped put Pence onto the 2016 ticket. “If he takes Mike Pence off the ticket, that would just be despicable.”

One former adviser to both Trump and Pence said the vice president could improve his relationship with the president by making clear he would not seek his job.

“All of this would go away if he announced he wasn’t running for president in 2024,” the former adviser said.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Reckless speed’: His mother was killed by a van making Amazon deliveries — here’s the letter he wrote to Jeff Bezos

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

After his mother was killed by a driver delivering Amazon packages, Tyler Hayes wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Hayes asked Bezos to come up with safer ways for Amazon’s contractors to deliver packages so that no other family would experience the devastation his has.

“Amazon is a leading company in so many areas, but is repeatedly cited for putting its workers at risk from over working, which has put others at risk as well,” Hayes wrote. “Maybe it was simply carelessness by one driver at one time that forever impacted my life, but I don’t think so. I think this attitude of reckless speed stems from the top and trickles down.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s advisers believe their cruelty is a strength — but it’s a massive moral failure than can be used to defeat him

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

It is possible to hurt a person without ever meeting them. Donald Trump and his regime have done that millions of times in the almost three years he has been president of the United States.

Cruelty, especially against nonwhite people, is one of the Trump regime’s guiding principles. Trump, his supporters, and enablers take great pleasure in hurting the weak, the sick and any other people they deem vulnerable. This is a function of "social dominance behavior," a trait that is common to conservative-authoritarian personalities.

As I explained in an 2017 essay here at Salon, Republicans and conservatives widely believe

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr will seek the GOP nomination in 2024 — and he’ll probably win: Republican strategist

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

Like it or not, warned Republican strategist Rick Wilson, the president's eldest son is running for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Donald Trump Jr. has been traveling the country for fundraisers and other events for Republican candidates, and he often appears on "Fox & Friends" to plug his upcoming book, "Triggered," which signals he's considering a run in his family's new business, Wilson wrote in a column for The Daily Beast.

"He is fluent in the language of whining, dickish grievance-mongering, which has replaced modern conservatism," Wilson wrote. "Whether the GOP wannabe 2024 field knows it or not, it’s DJTJ’s opening shot for the 2024 nomination."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image