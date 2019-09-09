Quantcast
Trump fumes over reports that Pence opposed his Taliban meeting and insists there’s no turmoil in the White House

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump issued his second denial of the day related to reports about Vice President Mike Pence.

The president denied having anything to do with Pence’s visit to a resort he owns in Doonberg, Ireland, or U.S. Air Force flight crews staying at his property in Scotland, and Trump then reacted to reports about his canceled Camp David meeting with Taliban leaders.

“A lot of Fake News is being reported that I overruled the VP and various advisers on a potential Camp David meeting with the Taliban,” Trump tweeted. “This Story is False! I always think it is good to meet and talk, but in this case I decided not to.”

Tensions between Trump and Pence have been rumored in recent weeks, with reports that the re-election campaign would prefer to replace the vice president on the 2020 ticket — but Trump insisted those were inaccurate.

“The Dishonest Media likes to create the look of turmoil in the White House, of which there is none,” Trump tweeted. “I view much of the media as simply an arm of the Democrat Party. They are corrupt, and they are extremely upset at how well our Country is doing under MY Leadership, including the Economy, where there is NO Recession, much to the regret of the LameStream Media! They are working overtime to help the Democrats win in 2020, but that will NEVER HAPPEN, Americans are too smart!”

Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer who tweeted out correction to Trump’s false weather report

2 mins ago

September 9, 2019

The New York Times is reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire a NOAA staffer after the National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to devastate Alabama. According to NOAA, after the president's tweet, they were inundated with questions about the hurricane coming to Alabama.

According to three sources, Ross intervened two days after the Twitter exchange. He called acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs while in Greece and told Jacobs to "fix" the contradiction.

Jacobs reportedly objected to Ross' demands and Ross responded by saying that the political staff at NOAA would be fired if nothing was fixed.

Donald Trump allegedly wanted to date his son’s girlfriend: report

19 mins ago

September 9, 2019

In a detailed, lengthy profile in the Atlantic, writer McKay Coppins describes the power struggle between Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The story notes that although Ivanka is widely seen as the president's favorite, Don Jr. might be angling for more power—and even has political ambitions of his own. In fact, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appears to be encouraging Don Jr's ambitions. "I think he’s the No. 1 up-and-coming political figure, for sure, on the right,” she told Breitbart News.

Sarah Palin’s husband Todd files for divorce because he ‘finds it impossible to live together’

28 mins ago

September 9, 2019

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's husband Todd filed for divorce after 31 years, according to blogger Craig Medred, who discovered the court filings.

His lawyers filed to dissolve the marriage on Friday, saying the couple has “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”

The family has had a slew of legal battles and suffered from scandals since Sen. John McCain's campaign plucked the former governor out of obscurity to run as his vice president in 2008.

