Trump fumes over reports that Pence opposed his Taliban meeting and insists there’s no turmoil in the White House

President Donald Trump issued his second denial of the day related to reports about Vice President Mike Pence.
The president denied having anything to do with Pence’s visit to a resort he owns in Doonberg, Ireland, or U.S. Air Force flight crews staying at his property in Scotland, and Trump then reacted to reports about his canceled Camp David meeting with Taliban leaders.
“A lot of Fake News is being reported that I overruled the VP and various advisers on a potential Camp David meeting with the Taliban,” Trump tweeted. “This Story is False! I always think it is good to meet and talk, but in this case I decided not to.”
Tensions between Trump and Pence have been rumored in recent weeks, with reports that the re-election campaign would prefer to replace the vice president on the 2020 ticket — but Trump insisted those were inaccurate.
“The Dishonest Media likes to create the look of turmoil in the White House, of which there is none,” Trump tweeted. “I view much of the media as simply an arm of the Democrat Party. They are corrupt, and they are extremely upset at how well our Country is doing under MY Leadership, including the Economy, where there is NO Recession, much to the regret of the LameStream Media! They are working overtime to help the Democrats win in 2020, but that will NEVER HAPPEN, Americans are too smart!”
