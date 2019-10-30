CNN’s Elie Honig lays out all the damning evidence gathered against Trump — so far
Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Wednesday succinctly laid out all the damning evidence that’s been piling up against President Donald Trump during the House impeachment inquiry, and how it all adds up to bad news for the White House.
At the start of the segment, Honig showed how Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in and of itself showed major abuse of power by the president.
“Donald Trump talks about the United States ‘has been very, very good to Ukraine, I wouldn’t say it’s reciprocal necessary,'” Honig began. “What he’s saying is we do a lot for you, you don’t really do a lot for us… then Trump explains what favors he wants. One is an investigation into this Crowdstrike, which is this wacky conspiracy theory about the DNC server. The second thing he wants, he says, ‘The other thing is there is a lot of talk about Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.”
While that alone may have been grounds for impeachment, Honig then added all the evidence piling up about the United States conditioning military aid on Ukraine’s willingness to launch investigations into the Bidens. In particular, he pointed to the testimonies of ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who both allege the White House engaged in a quid-pro-quo to force the Ukrainian government’s hand.
“Vindman’s testimony is so important because he tells us the same two things were in play here, the president wanted an investigation of the 2016 election and the Bidens,” he said. “The thing that’s so important about Vindman is he is the first witness who actually listened to that July 25th call when it happened.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘The real whistleblower’ was Rudy Giuliani — because he admitted to the whole Ukraine scheme: CNN’s Cuomo
Republicans appear to still be trying, covertly, to get the identity of the whistleblower in the Trump administration whose warning kicked off the whole Ukraine investigation.
But on Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo pointed out that there is no need to rely on the whistleblower's complaint anymore, because several people have corroborated key facts about the scandal — including President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
"The president of the United States used the power of his office to get investigations of political rivals, full stop," said Cuomo. "He didn't succeed. It doesn't make the ask okay. Lt. Col. Vindman is only the latest to point out that investigating Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security. How else do we know? The texts from Volker, the testimony, the transcript of the call itself, television interviews, including on this show."
Breaking Banner
Trump has ‘jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety’ with his desire for ‘revenge’: Chair Adam Schiff
The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee ripped President Donald Trump for endangering the physical safety of the White House whistleblower with his efforts to "exact political revenge."
CNN's Anderson Cooper interrupted a conversation with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to go live to Schiff's comments following 10-hours of testimony by National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.
"The president would love to punish the whistleblower," Schiff said.
The president’s comments and actions have jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety. The president’s allies would like nothing better than to help the president out this whistleblower," he continued. "Our committee will not be a part of that."
CNN
Watch CNN host shut down Trump apologist’s talking points on Ukraine scandal
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Trump campaign official David Urban tried to defend the president in the Ukraine scandal — and anchor Erin Burnett promptly shot down his lies.
The exchange began with a discussion of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, whose testimony has come under scrutiny as multiple other witnesses contradict his denials that the president dangled a quid pro quo.
"David, here's the other question," said Burnett. "You know, not in all instances and in some of them Sondland uses the 'I don't recall,' right? When he says, you know, they never shared those misgivings is obviously definitive, but in many other cases he says 'I don't recall which,' you know, I feel like the people and the president of the United States has written testimony to Robert Mueller, he used a word or a phrasing similar [to] that in 19 out of 22 of his answers."