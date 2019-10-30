CNN’s Elie Honig lays out all the damning evidence gathered against Trump — so far

Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on Wednesday succinctly laid out all the damning evidence that’s been piling up against President Donald Trump during the House impeachment inquiry, and how it all adds up to bad news for the White House.

At the start of the segment, Honig showed how Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in and of itself showed major abuse of power by the president.

“Donald Trump talks about the United States ‘has been very, very good to Ukraine, I wouldn’t say it’s reciprocal necessary,'” Honig began. “What he’s saying is we do a lot for you, you don’t really do a lot for us… then Trump explains what favors he wants. One is an investigation into this Crowdstrike, which is this wacky conspiracy theory about the DNC server. The second thing he wants, he says, ‘The other thing is there is a lot of talk about Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.”

While that alone may have been grounds for impeachment, Honig then added all the evidence piling up about the United States conditioning military aid on Ukraine’s willingness to launch investigations into the Bidens. In particular, he pointed to the testimonies of ambassador Bill Taylor and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who both allege the White House engaged in a quid-pro-quo to force the Ukrainian government’s hand.

“Vindman’s testimony is so important because he tells us the same two things were in play here, the president wanted an investigation of the 2016 election and the Bidens,” he said. “The thing that’s so important about Vindman is he is the first witness who actually listened to that July 25th call when it happened.”

Watch the video below.