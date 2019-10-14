Dems have enough on Rudy Giuliani that ‘they’ll be able to squeeze him’ to cooperate: CNN’s Lockhart
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is being investigated by law enforcement officials for his work in pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — and that could make him a valuable asset in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, according to CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart.
During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Lockhart said that Giuliani facing legal jeopardy could give House Democrats everything they need to make him a key witness during impeachment hearings.
“The question then will become, will he try to limit his own liability by being much more cooperative with the impeachment committee on what the president knew, when did the president know it, and what was Rudy instructed to do,” Lockhart explained. “So, again, I don’t know that Rudy Giuliani, whether they’ll find enough to put him in jail for this, but there’s a — it feels like there’s enough there that they’ll be able to squeeze him to be much more cooperative than he might have been in the impeachment inquiry.”
CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip similarly said that White House officials have been nervous about Giuliani’s shady dealings.
“There are certainly a lot of White House aides who are deeply uncomfortable with Rudy Giuliani, and have been for a long time,” she said. “They’ve been concerned that he’s been up to things that they don’t think are necessarily above board, that he doesn’t always help the president when he’s out in public talking about all kinds of things on television and to reporters constantly. So that’s been a constantly concern for this White House.”
