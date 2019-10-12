‘I stand behind Rudy’: Trump defends Giuliani on Fox News — despite report of SDNY investigation
President Donald Trump defended Rudy Giuliani during a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News.
Trump phoned in an interview with Jeanine Pirro after a day at one of his golf courses and a speech to a designated hate group.
The host asked Trump about the reports that Giuliani is under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — the same office he once led.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I know nothing about him being under investigation,” Trump said. “I can’t imagine it.”
“I believe he’s a totally honorable man,” he added.
The president said, “I stand behind Rudy.”
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: