‘I stand behind Rudy’: Trump defends Giuliani on Fox News — despite report of SDNY investigation

President Donald Trump defended Rudy Giuliani during a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News.

Trump phoned in an interview with Jeanine Pirro after a day at one of his golf courses and a speech to a designated hate group.

The host asked Trump about the reports that Giuliani is under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — the same office he once led.

“I know nothing about him being under investigation,” Trump said. “I can’t imagine it.”

“I believe he’s a totally honorable man,” he added.

The president said, “I stand behind Rudy.”

Watch: