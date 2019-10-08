EU ambassador coordinated Ukraine scheme on personal cell phone State Dept won’t turn over to Congress: Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff revealed the State Department is shielding evidence in the Ukraine scandal from congressional oversight.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee blasted the White House decision to block testimony by EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, who was a key figure in efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Screen shots of some of his text messages showed his involvement in the scheme, which involved President Donald Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and several State Department officials — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re aware that he has text messages and emails on a personal device which have been provided to the State Department,” Schiff told reporters, “and they are with holding those messages as well.”

The California Democrat called those efforts “additional strong evidence of obstruction.”