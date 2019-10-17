Quantcast
Former Republican Justin Amash calls out White House lies on Ukraine corruption

Published

27 mins ago

on

Former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) nailed the White House for the lies about bribing Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Amash noted that before, President Donald Trump was bragging about how “perfect” his call was with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that there was “no quid pro quo.”

“The conversation was absolutely perfect,” Trump told White House reporters while departing for campaign events last week. “That call was a great call. It was a perfect call. What wasn’t perfect is the horrible thing that Joe Biden said, and now he made a lie when he said he never spoke to his son. I mean, give me a break.”

Amash noted that the story has quickly changed.

Of course quid pro quo. Get over it,” Amash said is the new take from the White House.

The comment was a reference to White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who confessed that Trump did attempt to bribe Ukraine to give him dirt on the Bidens to score nearly $400 million in military aid.

“Did he [Trump] also mention to me the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely, no question about that,” said Mulvaney, who also serves as the director of the Office of Management and Budget. “That’s it, and that’s why we held up the money.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta described it as “quid pro so?”

