Giuliani is ‘in a lot of trouble on a lot of fronts’ as Trump abandons him: Ex-Asst. US attorney

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” early Saturday morning, former assistant U.S. Attorney Elie Honig said that ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is going to have his hands full because he is likely under investigation by federal authorities for multiple crimes.

Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Honig summed up the current status of the attorney representing President Donald Trump as being “in a lot of trouble on a lot of fronts.”

“First, Rudy Giuliani working in the United States to further the interests of Ukraine, requirements are that he be registered as a foreign lobbyist — he is not,” Honig explained. “If he’s working for President Trump, he’s got problems too because we know the charges of the two other [Ukrainian] individuals, money was pouring in.”

“Either way, Rudy Giuliani’s got a legal problem,” he continued

Noting Trump seemed to disavow Giuliani on Friday, Honig added, “Donald Trump can sense there’s bad news coming down the pipe with Rudy Giuliani and he’s trying to distance himself from it.”

Watch below:

