Giuliani is ‘in a lot of trouble on a lot of fronts’ as Trump abandons him: Ex-Asst. US attorney

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” early Saturday morning, former assistant U.S. Attorney Elie Honig said that ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is going to have his hands full because he is likely under investigation by federal authorities for multiple crimes.
Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Honig summed up the current status of the attorney representing President Donald Trump as being “in a lot of trouble on a lot of fronts.”
“First, Rudy Giuliani working in the United States to further the interests of Ukraine, requirements are that he be registered as a foreign lobbyist — he is not,” Honig explained. “If he’s working for President Trump, he’s got problems too because we know the charges of the two other [Ukrainian] individuals, money was pouring in.”
“Either way, Rudy Giuliani’s got a legal problem,” he continued
Noting Trump seemed to disavow Giuliani on Friday, Honig added, “Donald Trump can sense there’s bad news coming down the pipe with Rudy Giuliani and he’s trying to distance himself from it.”
According to a report from Politico, one of the two men taken into custody for campaign finance violations -- and who has been connected to President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani -- made an appearance at a private 2016 Election Night party and identified himself as a friend of the then-Republican presidential nominee.
Noting that Trump has distanced himself from Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were both arrested attempting to flee the country two days ago, the report suggests his relationship with at least one of them may go back three years.
President Donald Trump has made no secret of despising Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former prosecutor and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a key leader congressional oversight who is now overseeing the impeachment investigation. Trump has lobbed a number of schoolyard nicknames at the congressman, including "Little Adam Schitt," "Little Pencil-Neck Adam Schiff," and "Shifty Schiff."
According to a report from Politico, aides to Donald Trump want Rudy Giulini to just go away as his legal problems swamp him and he continues to damage his own case by going on TV and melting down.
Summing up the former New York mayors relationship with the president, one Trump adviser stated, "Rudy right now needs to focus on himself and not Ukraine.”
"For weeks, prominent Republican advisers have been privately imploring President Donald Trump to sideline Rudy Giuliani after a barrage of inconsistent, combative and occasionally cringe-inducing media interviews, according to three people familiar with the conversations," Politico reports, adding. "The constant sniping from staff could ultimately force Trump to dump his long-valued fixer, as he has done with former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and countless other ousted officials, like ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former chief strategist Steve Bannon."