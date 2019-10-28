Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson again linked to Ukrainian diplomat spreading conspiracy rumors about Hillary Clinton

Published

2 mins ago

on

According to a report in the Washington Post, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has now been tied to a Ukrainian diplomat who has been promoting a debunked conspiracy theory that claims Ukrainian officials assisted Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In an interview, Andrii Telizhenko admitted he met with Johnson — one of Donald Trump’s most avid defenders — and his staff for more than five hours in July.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, “the discussions focused in part on ‘the DNC issue’ — a reference to his unsubstantiated claim that the Democratic National Committee worked with the Ukrainian government in 2016 to gather incriminating information about then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Telizhenko said he could not recall the date of the meeting, but a review of his Facebook page revealed a photo of him and Johnson posted on July 11.”

“I was in Washington, and Sen. Johnson found out I was in D.C., and staff called me and wanted to do a meeting with me. So I reached out back and said, ‘Sure, I’ll come down the Hill and talk to you,’ ” Telizhenko said during his interview.

The Post notes, “The senator’s committee assignments place him at the center of U.S.-Ukraine policymaking: Johnson is chairman of the Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation and vice chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, a bipartisan group formed in 2015 to boost ties between Washington and Kyiv. He is also chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, a panel with investigative powers,” before adding, “More significantly, testimony from two blockbuster witnesses in the impeachment probe place Johnson at episodes that will be critical in assessing whether Trump was withholding nearly $400 million in congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine in exchange for political favors.”

This isn not the first time Johnson has been implicated in Trump’s Ukraine dealings, once questioning Trump about withholding aid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnsons’s contact with the Ukranian could implicate him in the scandal engulfing the White House that led to the impeachment hearings and also threatens the careers of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson linked again to Ukrainian diplomat spreading conspiracy rumors about Hillary Clinton

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

According to a report in the Washington Post, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has now been tied to a Ukrainian diplomat who has been promoting a debunked conspiracy theory that claims Ukrainian officials assisted Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In an interview, Andrii Telizhenko admitted he met with Johnson -- one of Donald Trump's most avid defenders -- and his staff for more than five hours in July.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald J. Trump: A graceless boor — even in victory

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

The announcement that U.S. commandos targeted and killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, founder and leader of ISIS, was welcome news, of course. Removal of the terrorist leader, plus retrieval of documents and plans, calls for congratulations.

That Donald Trump would make it a star turn for himself was, well, expected. It’s a legitimate accomplishment, by others, but on his watch. So good for us, and good for him.

He even managed to thank others for their efforts, starting with Russia, Syria and Iraq, but including Syrian Kurds, as well as the same Deep State intelligence officers he has been spending years trashing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmakers are exhausted from having to defend Trump: ‘It feels like a horror movie’

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 28, 2019

By

According to a report in the Washington Post, GOP lawmakers in both the House and the Senate have grown weary of having to provide a daily defense for Donald Trump's actions which may have an impact on whether he is impeached or not.

As the Democratic-led House is proceeding with daily impeachment inquiry hearings -- including a rare one over the weekend -- Republicans are wondering when it will ever end.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image