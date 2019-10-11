‘He’s sweating bullets’: CNN panel says Rudy Giuliani’s work with ‘transparent thugs’ puts him in legal jeopardy

A former federal prosecutor and a former speechwriter for Rudy Giuliani on Friday both agreed that the former New York mayor has put himself in significant legal jeopardy.

Appearing on CNN Friday, former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers argued that Giuliani should be deeply nervous after his two Ukraine henchmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested this week on campaign-fraud charges.

“I think he’s sweating bullets because his two close associates in the whole Ukraine scandal are arrested on other charges that appear to be unrelated to Giuliani,” she said. “But they’re now going to be looking at their situation and thinking, ‘What can I do to get myself out of this or make it less bad than it is?’ It’s a felony offense!”

CNN’s John Avlon, who was a speechwriter for Giuliani in the 1990s, was stunned at his former boss’s complete lack of judgement in associating with Parnas and Fruman.

“There’s a terrible irony here in that somebody who came to prominence as a crime fighter, somebody who was tough on corruption, has fallen in with folks who seem like transparent thugs,” he said. “These two guys have a company that’s literally called Fraud Guarantee!”

Watch the video below.