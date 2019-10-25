Internet baffled by Trump’s bizarre complaint the iPhone he isn’t supposed to have

For security purposes, President Donald Trump is not supposed to use an iPhone, which the commander-in-chief has reportedly ignored.

On Friday, Trump issued a cryptic tweet about his iPhone.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump wrote to his 66 million followers.

Many users were baffled by the tweet, which is considered an official presidential proclamation by the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Many wondered if Trump was directing the tweet at Apple CEO Tim Cook, who Trump has called Tim Apple.

Others wondered if he was mocking his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

$10 you’re holding the tv remote control — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

His tiny fingers can't make it all the way across the screen without fatigue https://t.co/ptBWaSMX0k — the severed left hand of jon rosenberg ✋👻🎃 (@jonrosenberg) October 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

I still have an iPhone 6 so I don't know what this means https://t.co/5SGXe73Anu — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

tfw your attorney butt dials a reporter https://t.co/GuoGEE9guu — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) October 25, 2019

some men just want to watch the world burn https://t.co/zL7HgfRMy0 — Brett _________ (@BrettRedacted) October 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Where do you come down on a Butt on the iPhone? https://t.co/u64Z9TVzv4 — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) October 25, 2019

Sir, this is Twitter. Not the Apple Genius Bar. https://t.co/QFumr68kAf — Red™️ Sparkle Shoes (@Redpainter1) October 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

This plus and Executive Order to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and he wins 49 states. https://t.co/dniW8CGH1e — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) October 25, 2019

Too easy to butt-dial now? — HumanScumHat (@Popehat) October 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“Swipe.” Look who’s subtweeting Rudy… There is no bottom. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 25, 2019

Those little fingers. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 25, 2019