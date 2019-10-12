Internet dissolves in laughter as panicky Trump lauds ‘legendary crime buster’ Giuliani: ‘Sounds like Rudy has tapes on you’

Donald Trump is off and running on Twitter Saturday morning, first boasting about what he is doing for farmers whose lives he has ruined with his trade war, then lauding Rucy Giuliani as a “legendary crime buster,” one day after the federal government admitted the former New York mayor is the subject of a criminal investigation.

According to the president, Giuliani has now been swept up in the Deep State “witch hunt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So now they are after the legendary ‘crime buster’ and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!” Trump wrote.

Needless to say, Twitter commenters disagreed as you can see below:

So now they are after the legendary “crime buster” and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

translation: Rudy's under the bus within the next 48 hours — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Didn't you say exactly the same thing about your first personal lawyer that has to do time? — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I think this sounds like you know Rudy has tapes of you. — larrysmith (@thelushlarry) October 12, 2019

The “crime buster” is under criminal investigation because of work he did with a firm called “Fraud Guarantee.” His associates at that esteemed firm were just arrested at the airport before they were able to leave the country. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Your lawyer to jail ratio is quite high already. Amazing how everyone you know is crooked or a sexual predator. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) October 12, 2019

Yes, please keep approving what your fixer is — and does for you. I'm sure that will work out well for you at trial. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

What's that everyone smells in Washington? The stench of overwhelming TRumpian fear. And Giuliani is wrapped in it. — The One and Only COACH MR. LAMPE (@mlampe78) October 12, 2019

Pretty sure that's no longer what Rudy Colludy is legendary for.. — Christine G (@small4lyfe) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Ha ha….RUDY…hold onto this tweet because it is going to disappear once the hot water you appear to be in starts to boil — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) October 12, 2019

Imagine your freedom and future being tied to this man pic.twitter.com/oEK6VUCmQX — Helpmesharpieyourmyonlyhope (@Keanin15) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Is #DonaldTrumpJr not aware Rudy Giuliani‘s clients, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were working on the Biden scheme were arrested by Justice Dept and the “crime buster” is implicated?? pic.twitter.com/EThQH4pba7 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You flip flop more than a fish out of water pic.twitter.com/EPSxsa02bB — whamish2.0 (@wisconsinvotes1) October 12, 2019