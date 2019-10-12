Quantcast
Internet dissolves in laughter as panicky Trump lauds ‘legendary crime buster’ Giuliani: ‘Sounds like Rudy has tapes on you’

20 mins ago

Donald Trump is off and running on Twitter Saturday morning, first boasting about what he is doing for farmers whose lives he has ruined with his trade war, then lauding Rucy Giuliani as a “legendary crime buster,” one day after the federal government admitted the former New York mayor is the subject of a criminal investigation.

According to the president, Giuliani has now been swept up in the Deep State “witch hunt.”

“So now they are after the legendary ‘crime buster’ and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani. He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!” Trump wrote.

Needless to say, Twitter commenters disagreed as you can see below:

