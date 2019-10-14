Internet horrified by video showing Trump going on church shooting spree: ‘Disgusting — but not surprising’

Response to a doctored video showing President Donald Trump going on a murderous shooting spree against his perceived enemies — that was shown to his fans at a Trump hotel — was overwhelming greeted on Twitter with horror and disgust late Sunday night.

The video that was widely shared online is based on a scene from the film “The Kingsman: The Secret Service,” and was shown at an event that featured Don Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. In the video the face of the president was edited in and he is seen slaughtering characters with faces featuring logos for CNN, NPR and Black Lives Matter among others as they worshipped in the “Church of Fake News.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaction was quick and condemnatory across the board.

You can see some comments below:

Not the most important nit to pick, but, I don't think this "shows how Mr. Trump’s anti-media language has influenced his supporters and bled into their own propaganda." It shows Trump leads a hateful sectarian movement bound together by violent ideation. https://t.co/Xc7FnlLNed — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The video of a mass shooting by the President inside a church is reminiscent of the Charleston shooting. Executing members of the media is reminiscent of the Maryland newsroom shooting. This video is racist and hateful and it’s flabbergasting that it was shown at Trump’s resort. pic.twitter.com/v9BqxZ4Ns5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 14, 2019

Trump’s supporters are showing videos of Trump committing church shootings, as if it’s a good thing. There is no bottom to how bad it can/will get by next November. https://t.co/K0BksaLYIY — John Scare-avosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s sickening to realize Trump’s supporters at a conference feasted on a fabricated video of Trump shooting, stabbing & viciously assaulting members of the media & political opponents—inside a church. It will get worse: Trump’s indifference to human life is a dangerous trigger. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't let this video becocme reality. Condemn Trump and his supporters for condoning this. Trump sets the tone for this trash.

Macabre Video of Fake Trump Shooting Media and Critics Is Shown at His Resort https://t.co/CupeZcWfBo — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) October 14, 2019

If anyone posted an altered video depicting Trump being murdered in a church they would get a knock on the door from Secret Service within hours. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

During a trump era of – mass shootings

– church shootings

– threats against the Free Press A fake video was shown to trump supporters of him shooting the media and Black Lives Matter in the "Church of Fake News." It's beyond deplorable. https://t.co/50lq3xd7ZC — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 14, 2019

In the middle of the church, fake Trump pulls a gun & begins a graphic rampage. “As the parishioners try to flee, the president fires at them. He shoots Black Lives Matter in the head, and also shoots Vice News.” Why is BLM in there, you flaming racist! https://t.co/LdnTRaXaIP — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“Several of Mr. Trump’s top surrogates — including his son Donald Trump Jr., his former spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis — were scheduled to speak at the three-day conference..” https://t.co/GN1nf5Y6zn — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 14, 2019

sorry to be all partisan but i think the video played at the trump conference of trump shooting up a church and violently murdering political opponents and media outlets is bad — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

How did the attendees react to this? Any protests, complaints, or just chuckles and applause at a video that shows a fake mass murder against Trumps real enemies ? — Laura SL (@LLSL9801) October 14, 2019

Looks like the Republican Party is part of an 8chan domestic terrorist group. Get your armored vehicles & flack jackets ready for election days. https://t.co/r4b0hj3x4E — Riverseeker (@Riverseeker) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when I think it can’t get any worse, it always always does. There is no bottom with these people. — Mrs. Alvarado (@MrsCAlvarado) October 14, 2019

You can tell a lot about people by what they think is funny. — ireadivote (@ireadivote) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It is disgusting but,sadly , not surprising. — kev (@splootman) October 14, 2019

Back to you, evangelicals. He’s the chosen one. — Asha (@roti4so) October 14, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s sending a message, he wants to start a civil war!! — Bry (@Bry78527540) October 14, 2019

We have enough mass shootings, we have enough journalists killed in the line of duty around the world–we don't need to glorify a massacre of people who challenge Trump. This demonization of opponents and fetishization of violence is unconscionable. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 14, 2019