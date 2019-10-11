Quantcast
Internet slams Fox News for Shep Smith exit on National Coming Out Day

2 hours ago

Fox News host Shep Smith abruptly resigned Friday, saying at the end of his show that he would be stepping down effective immediately.

It sent Fox staff into a tailspin, and the internet quick to blame the parting on President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on Fox News hosts that don’t use his talking points as part of their reports.

Friday was also National Coming Out Day, where LGBTQ people come out of the closet to encourage LGBT! young people that they’re not alone. Smith was the only openly gay host on Fox News, which prompted fans and supporters online to lash out at the network. Though, some Smith advocates called it a good omen.

Smith said in his statement that he had asked for the two to part ways, specifically saying that Fox didn’t want him to but finally relented.

You can see the tweets below:

https://twitter.com/KrisLovesMovies/status/1182766872707686410

