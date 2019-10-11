Internet slams Fox News for Shep Smith exit on National Coming Out Day

Fox News host Shep Smith abruptly resigned Friday, saying at the end of his show that he would be stepping down effective immediately.

It sent Fox staff into a tailspin, and the internet quick to blame the parting on President Donald Trump’s latest attacks on Fox News hosts that don’t use his talking points as part of their reports.

Friday was also National Coming Out Day, where LGBTQ people come out of the closet to encourage LGBT! young people that they’re not alone. Smith was the only openly gay host on Fox News, which prompted fans and supporters online to lash out at the network. Though, some Smith advocates called it a good omen.

Smith said in his statement that he had asked for the two to part ways, specifically saying that Fox didn’t want him to but finally relented.

You can see the tweets below:

After Shep Smith's removal from Fox News today. Anderson Cooper is only one Openly Gay News Anchor on a Major Network. The fact that it happened today, on #ComingOutDay, should be lost on no one. — KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) October 11, 2019

Shep Smith resigning on #ComingOutDay is kind of good — Lisa (@invisiblevisitr) October 11, 2019

Shep Smith resigning/being forced out of FOX on #ComingOutDay. Not lost on me, and it shouldn't be lost on you. It's all emblematic of really what we're dealing with. As a community, and all disenfranchised communities. All people who value integrity and truth over power. — Francis (@smelllikesugar) October 11, 2019

Of course FOX News would celebrate #ComingOutDay by pushing Shep Smith out the door — Sean L. McCarthy (@thecomicscomic) October 11, 2019

To celebrate #ComingOutDay, Shep Smith comes out of the doors at Fox… with a box of his belongings from his office! #Shep #ByeShep pic.twitter.com/TIdt3QeUnY — TruthHurts (@NotVeryPCofMe) October 11, 2019