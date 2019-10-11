‘Trump will be delighted’: Internet shocked Shep Smith is out at Fox News after AG Barr’s meeting with Murdoch

Shepard Smith signed off at Fox News for the last time on Friday. The announcement shocked some of his Fox News colleagues.

The announcement came the day after The New York Times published a bombshell report that Attorney General Bill Barr had met with Fox News founder Rupert Murdock.

Here is some of what Twitter was saying about Shep Smith:

.@ShepNewsTeam Shepard Smith just dropped a bomb. After 23 years at @FoxNews , he announced he is leaving the network. He was part of the glue that held Fox together. He is a supreme pro who made us all better. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 11, 2019

NEIL CAVUTO looks stunned at Shep Smith's decision to leave. "Whoa," he just told viewers. "I'm Neil Cavuto and, like you, I'm a little stunned and a little heartbroken." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) October 11, 2019

Here’s Donald Trump last night just saying the names of a bunch of Fox News talent he likes. Shep Smith, not included. pic.twitter.com/C59MXJizic — Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) October 11, 2019

What exactly happened at that meeting between Murdoch and Barr? https://t.co/p6p5Nc0Y9u — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) October 11, 2019

Not so shocked about Trump silencing Shep by getting him kicked out of FOX. Trump did it to me in Oct 2015 at FOX and a few months later got his pal Jeff Zucker @cnn to ban me. Trump has been doing this for a long time. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 11, 2019

Any connection between #ShepSmith leaving Fox News and Trump lackey #BillBarr meeting with Rupert Murdoch? — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 11, 2019

Shepard Smith’s farewell message on Fox News: “Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, and that journalism and journalists will thrive.” — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 11, 2019

I mean, you can tik the tok all you want. But those are all facts. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 11, 2019

By the way, I don’t think he quit. I think he was fired. Which tells all you need to know about what will happen next. https://t.co/WS5GRgW06Y — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) October 11, 2019

Has anyone seen Chris Wallace? https://t.co/TfMtDbrLmh — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) October 11, 2019

When they write about this chapter of US history I hope they discuss how terrible Rupert Murdoch, a white immigrant, was for US democracy. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 11, 2019

Trump will be delighted. So delighted. https://t.co/z68vDaxCjB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 11, 2019

There is a whole audience of people who only watched Fox News from 3 to 4 PM ET and were incredibly well-informed. What will happen to them now? — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 11, 2019

Shep Smith is one of two sane people at Fox News.

Chris Wallace, leave too. https://t.co/YDoThSU8IZ — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) October 11, 2019

I mean who knows. I have no inside info. Mostly I thought the AG having a meeting at Rupert’s house, amidst very public internal battles over coverage of Trump, looked…odd. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 11, 2019

According to @MattGertz, Rudy was likely watching Shep when he screamed "asshole" at the TV yesterday when @elainaplott called yesterday. Rudy gets results!!! https://t.co/w4f9XFyves — emptywheel (@emptywheel) October 11, 2019

Shep Smith out at Fox News — one day after Bill Barr’s meeting with Rupert Murdoch https://t.co/oOJ3dwlSoK — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 11, 2019

Full video: Shepard Smith's final sign off from Fox News pic.twitter.com/5fgyM81Gbj — Jon Passantino (@passantino) October 11, 2019