Latest witness basically ensures John Bolton will be called to testify in impeachment inquiry

New testimony from a former National Security Council staffer essentially ensures that John Bolton will be called to testify before the House impeachment inquiry.
Christopher Anderson, a special adviser for Ukraine negotiations until July 2019, is scheduled to testify Wednesday, and he is expected to tell lawmakers that Bolton expressed concern in June that Rudy Giuliani stood in the way of improved relations with the U.S. ally, reported the Wall Street Journal.
Bolton, who served as national security adviser until last month, expressed concerns in a June 13 meeting that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was complicating diplomatic efforts with Ukraine, according to a statement released ahead of Anderson’s testimony.
The former national security adviser made clear that he understood Giuliani’s influence over the president regarding Ukraine policy, several weeks before Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Joe Biden in a phone call that prompted a whistleblower complaint.
Anderson will also tell investigators that he relayed Bolton’s concerns to George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state who has already testified in the inquiry.
Catherine Croft, who succeeded Anderson on the National Security Council, will also testify Wednesday.
The White House has tried to block both Anderson and Croft from testifying, but their lawyers said both would comply with congressional subpoenas.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.