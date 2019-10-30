Lawrence O’Donnell thinks John Bolton wants to save his testimony for his book — and won’t comply with subpoena
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell doesn’t think John Bolton will want to testify because he just scored a lucrative book deal.
Bolton was named by the House Committees Wednesday as being a witness they’re calling to give a deposition Nov. 7, but Bolton’s attorney said if the House wants to talk to him, they’ll need a subpoena.
Ambassador John Bolton "is not willing to appear voluntarily" before Congress, per his attorney Chuck Cooper. "I stand ready at all times to accept service of a subpoena on his behalf." via @Santucci
Bolton has made it clear he has a lot to say, but whether he’ll testify remains unclear.
Bolton wasn’t happy about what was going on with these Ukraine calls. At one point he was cited calling the exchange between Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky a “drug deal.”
The New York Times reported weeks ago that Bolton seems to blame Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for a significant part of the so-called “drug deal,” labeling the former New York City mayor a “drug dealer.”
“And the big reason John Bolton has for not wanting to [testify], the big discontent John Bolton has about testifying publicly is the financial incentive he has to say all of his most colorful and condemning stories about Donald Trump for his book, his big book which he is reportedly already working on,” O’Donnell said during his Wednesday show. “And the value of that book increases as long as John Bolton can hold onto his Trump secrets, which also means that the value of that book declines if John Bolton is forced to reveal some of those secrets publicly in testimony to the impeachment inquiry and long before he can publish his book.”
He concluded it is unlikely Bolton will show up, even if he is sent a subpoena.
Colbert wants to know how can you edit a transcript and still leave in all the crimes you did
Comedian Stephen Colbert had a Halloween-themed "Don and the Giant Impeach" update during Wednesday's "The Late Show."
"No matter how much the Republicans don't want it, the impeachment inquiry isn't going away, it is here to stay," Colbert observed. "This relationship is getting serious -- it's unpacked its bags, it's put its toothbrush in the little cup above the sink."
The comedian said that when Republicans ask where the relationship is going, they're told "all the way to the White House."
The host then announced that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was granting him an "exclusive" interview following Thursday's vote of the House of Representatives on an impeachment resolution.
Fox News pundit withers under questioning from CNN’s Cuomo — and admits Trump tried to extort Ukraine for Biden dirt
After facing uproar for insinuating on Fox News that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman might be a double agent for Ukraine, former Bush Administration lawyer John Yoo appeared to walk all of it back under questioning from CNN's Chris Cuomo — and admitted that the transcript of President Donald Trump's Ukraine call shows he tried to extort Biden dirt out of their leadership.
"I wasn't questioning Lt. Col. Vindman's patriotism," said Yoo. "I have a lot of respect for people who wear the uniform. It seemed to me the Ukrainians were engaging in espionage and I really regret the choice of words, but I was thinking about Ukrainians engaging in espionage, not Lt. Vindman."
Seth Meyers: ‘It turns out Donald Trump’s mouth was the smoking gun this whole time’
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers tried to help President Donald Trump out a little during his "closer look," segment of his Wednesday show.
After watching multiple clips of the president ranting about how "perfect" his call with Ukraine was that started the Ukraine scandal, Meyers explained why promoting himself so much makes him look worse.
"When you over-compensate like that it only makes you seem guiltier," Meyers explained.
While the president is choosing to focus much of his attention on attacking the whistleblower, the reality is that his own partial transcript proves his guilt. According to the summary, Trump said the phrase, "I'd like you to do us a favor, though," which fully confirms the extortion the president was proposing.