MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains how Fiona Hill’s testimony obliterates Trump’s defense in Ukraine scandal

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani were increasingly exposed to legal jeopardy — and neither man seems to understand their precarious position.

The “Morning Joe” host and NBC News reporter Julia Ainsley agreed that congressional testimony by former White House aide Fiona Hill had blown apart many of the president’s defenses in the Ukraine scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t need to hear anymore of this, because what’s fascinating and what Rudy still doesn’t understand is, they went to the lawyers right after the meeting,” Scarborough said. “They’ve got the transcripts, they’ve got all the details. He can go on any, like, Trumpist crank’s talk radio show — they’ve got the transcripts, they’ve got the evidence.”

“This is like the end of ‘Matlock’ or ‘Perry Mason,'” he added.

Ainsley said Hill’s testimony shows that Trump and Giuliani’s pressure campaign against Ukraine would likely have been revealed without the whistleblower complaint, and raises serious questions about the Justice Department’s handling of the scandal.

“If you think about it, that National Security Council lawyer that (Hill) was advised go to (by former national security adviser John Bolton), that is the same person, as well as the CIA general counsel, who called the Justice Department before we even had a whistleblower complaint,” Ainsley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So when the president focuses on this whistleblower, (saying) it’s this disloyal person who has created this experience against him,” she added, “it wasn’t one person, it was all of these people and it dates before this complaint. I think if it wasn’t for the complaint itself, this would have surfaced.”

Scarborough said the evidence was piling up against the president and his lawyer, and everyone who helped them conceal their efforts to corrupt foreign policy.

“These people are terrible at covering their messes, and it’s all coming out,” he said. “A third-grader knows it’s all coming out. Rudy is still lying, they’re still trying to cover up. Rudy and Donald Trump seem to be the only two people who aren’t smart enough to cover their backsides legally.”