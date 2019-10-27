‘Not one of your klan rallies’: Internet breaks into mockery after Trump is booed at World Series

President Donald Trump had a harsh reality check while attending Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night. While the president is used to being flooded with well-wishers and adoring fans, in a crowd that isn’t controlled by his campaign or the White House, things can get hostile.

Such was the case when about one hour into the game, a booming voice at the ballpark announced Trump and the first lady. The crowd erupted into loud boos and chants of “lock him up!”

The moment of realization was not lost on the president, who quickly turned from all smiles to a look of clenched anger.

The internet watched the scene unfold online, and eagerly chimed in with their own mockery.

Check out the tweets below:

Yeah, this isn't one of your Klan rallies. https://t.co/ktd7w4LAGV — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) October 28, 2019

"And then Barack he stood up and waved expecting cheers and instead got #lockhimup chants. I tell you it was the funniest shit I have seen in a long time" pic.twitter.com/oxFbh4ILFJ — YourPresidentIsARacist (@battletested5) October 28, 2019

Mediation relaxation music but it’s 8 hour loop of trump being booed by 40,000 people #LockHimUp — K Y L E A N D R E W S (@TheKyleAndrews) October 28, 2019

Welp. Doesn't feel so good for people to chant to lock you up, does it? #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/oDJnP4w40t — C H E R I 🤩 Human Scum (@CLTgirl98) October 28, 2019

It's more telling of the pulse of this country and how fed up we are with Trump that he's getting booed by a lot of white folks on the day that he announces the death of the leader of IS. #LockHimUp — Jo Kaur (@SikhFeminist) October 28, 2019

#LockHimUp https://t.co/F9MHrU4ZqS trump/Nero realizing there's not enough covfefe in the world to make the people love him. pic.twitter.com/axqSyhdFlL — Pecola (@Pecola41868674) October 28, 2019

I’m at the World Series. For the record, massive boos when they showed that fucker on the screen, despite them sandwiching him between shots of the military here. #worldseries #impeachtrump #lockhimup — Jen (@MagazineFreak) October 28, 2019

When your ego gets your face played #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/RJqPVgyqKO — Brittany E. Jordan, Legal Assistant (@LawOfBrittanyJ) October 28, 2019

THEY WEREN’T SAYING “BOO!” THEY WERE SAYING “BOOBS!” pic.twitter.com/wnFSNo2Mdf — 🕸Imani Gandy Corn🕸 (@AngryBlackLady) October 28, 2019

Donald Trump's day so far: – Goes to World Series game

– Crowd loudly chants "LOCK HIM UP!" when Trump appears on video screen

– #LockHimUp is trending

– Americans want this assclown behind bars

– That's where he's going

– Trump is going to prison

– It's still only 10:15pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 28, 2019

I’ve rewatched the crowd yelling #LockHimUp at Trump 10x and am having joyous thoughts thinking how humiliating it must be for this PoS. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 28, 2019

This is incredible to see video of a sitting US President being clearly & loudly booed at the World Series.

Making America's Pastime Great Again! Nationals fans may have just taken the red hat back. #lockhimup https://t.co/crf3X1OBi2 — Jared Rich (@JaredRichNYC) October 28, 2019

Thank you to everyone who booed the incompetent criminal moron. #LockHimUp — MinnesotaVoice ⚖️⏳ (@MinnesotaVoice) October 28, 2019

Someone is really enjoying her 50th viewing of the #lockhimup chant. pic.twitter.com/zKRWlkLFgh — Tammy Ingram 🏳️‍🌈 (@tammyingram) October 28, 2019

Things are little different when Trump goes into public and it is not a rally. #LockHimUp https://t.co/i8oKsJOyQM — Jeremy Whaley (@secondtryagain) October 28, 2019

trump’s Sally Field moment was cut short when someone told him that all those red hats weren’t actually MAGA hats — 🕸Imani Gandy Corn🕸 (@AngryBlackLady) October 28, 2019

…and it was on this glorious day that I fell in love with baseball. #LockHimUp https://t.co/nYFwr0GSWt — Nyamongo Nyakundi (@chadtojo) October 28, 2019

You know Trump’s poor little ego was hurt with #LockHimUp chants. I mean seriously… Who stages a situation room photo, pulls out of Syria, asks foreign powers for help with elections, pulls out of global agreements, pushes through huge 1% tax cut and divides the nation like him — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) October 28, 2019

I have been pretty meh about the World Series this year. National fans you won me over. #LockHimUp — Los Angeles Esther RAINN: 800-656-4673 | (@angelenoesther) October 28, 2019

I have a shiny new red Nats cap that I bought in 2016 and have never worn because of the whole middle aged white guy in a red cap thing. These Nats fans may have just taken red caps back. #LockHimUp https://t.co/0UDDOY3AQ9 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 28, 2019

MLB fans skew older, whiter, and more male than other major sports. That makes the volume of the boos and prevalence of the chants tonight even more significant. That should be his sweet spot. America is waking up.#LockHimUp — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 28, 2019

I can’t scroll past a Trump getting booed at the World Series tweet without playing it with the sound on. Please keep sharing this A+ content. #LockHimUp — 𝔏𝔞𝔲𝔯𝔢𝔫 ℜ𝔦𝔫𝔞𝔩𝔡𝔦 (@LRinaldiArt) October 28, 2019

I don’t need dessert tonight, seeing @realDonaldTrump booed tonight was delicious #LockHimUp — Dawn Pozerski (@dawnpozerski) October 28, 2019

Our power is still out, so I won’t be watching game 5 of the World Series.

But I did see numerous videos of the crowd chanting. “Lock him up” about T*rump, so I didn’t miss the high point for me. #Trumptreason #lockhimup — Dean Gloster (@deangloster) October 28, 2019

#LockHimUp chants and Boos for Donald Trump at the World Series as Signs go up nationwide supporting his Impeachment everyone do your part now… pic.twitter.com/NPkRjBumw7 — ★TheEliasRework★🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheEliasRework) October 28, 2019

The President's box the second everyone realized the crowd was chanting #LockHimUp. pic.twitter.com/8hCqf4mpuv — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 28, 2019

Raucous, RIGHTEOUS boos raining down from a sea of RED at the repugnant tRump. Many shouted #LockHimUp. Well played, Resisters.#WorldSeries https://t.co/lhIXlRbLt5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) October 28, 2019

#LockHimUp LMAO. Reminds me of last year. Beach town I was visiting only has one coffee shop. Early AM waiting in line. Video clip of Trump comes on TV with audio off. Instantly, FUCK YOU's heard thru-out the shop. Middle-fingers fly. I fell in love with America again. — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) October 28, 2019