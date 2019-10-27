Quantcast
‘Not one of your klan rallies’: Internet breaks into mockery after Trump is booed at World Series

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump had a harsh reality check while attending Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night. While the president is used to being flooded with well-wishers and adoring fans, in a crowd that isn’t controlled by his campaign or the White House, things can get hostile.

Such was the case when about one hour into the game, a booming voice at the ballpark announced Trump and the first lady. The crowd erupted into loud boos and chants of “lock him up!”

