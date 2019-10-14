‘People don’t want to end to up in jail’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Trump’s ‘evil deeds’ are about to be exposed

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough marveled that another attorney for President Donald Trump had fallen under criminal investigation.

Rudy Giuliani, the former U.S. Attorney and New York City mayor, is under investigation for his role in Trump’s scheme to pressure Ukraine into assisting his re-election campaign after the arrest of two of his associates.

“Wait, another lawyer of Donald Trump’s now being investigated?” the “Morning Joe” host said. “God, why is it that everybody around him ends up in jail? Is that a coincidence? Because it’s unbelievable, seriously, and his lawyers end up in jail. His fixers end up in jail. Wow! At least he’s got that U.S. ambassador behind him.”

EU ambassador Gordon Sondland will tell Congress next week that he doesn’t know why aid to Ukraine was held up, and he will also say that Trump personally directed him to tell the Ukraine ambassador that there was no quid pro quo linking that aid to his request for campaign dirt on Joe Biden.

“It’s just remarkable, this guy is making Richard Nixon look like a choir boy,” Scarborough said. “You have Donald Trump’s campaign manager in jail, will probably be there for the rest his life. His first national security adviser admitted to breaking the law, committing a felony. I mean, you can go down the list, his foreign affairs person, his lawyer, his longtime lawyer, personal fixer in jail, and now here’s Rudy Giuliani under investigation, and it does not look good for Rudy and for the president who, yet again, has another one of his surrogates in big legal trouble.”

The late James McCord, a CIA agent and Watergate burglar whose 1973 arrest set in motion the scandal that brought down Nixon, famously warned that “every tree in the forest will fall” in the White House coverup, and Scarborough said that process seemed to be playing out.

“Autocrats, tyrants, people that are running what some label illiberal democracies across the world, always attack the news, always blame the news, it’s their way of escaping any responsibility for their evil deeds,” Scarborough said. “In Donald Trump’s case, he’s always blamed the news or he’s blamed the news for reporting on (special counsel Robert) Mueller.”

“Here, this is a story that he’s already admitted to in front of a bank of cameras that, yes, he’s trying to get China, he’s trying to get Ukraine, he’s trying to get foreign countries,” he continued, “trying to get them to meddle with American elections. You see these numbers skyrocketing. This is something that he may desperately try to blame the press or Democrats, but it looks like Americans are on to him.”

As this continues, it looks like every tree may fall,” Scarborough concluded. “Because people don’t want to end to up in jail. They’ve seen the history of Watergate, they don’t want to be a part of it this time.”