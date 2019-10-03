Republicans have good reason for new panic after Trump asked China for help attacking Biden
A CNN panel discussing Donald Trump’s call to China for help finding dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden pointed out that Republicans are now in a new and even more “terrible’ position” than they were just a few days ago as impeachment proceedings have sped up.
Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, former White House Communications Director Joe Lockhart addressed the president’s comments on Thursday where he invited China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I think what it does it signals a change in his strategy and the White House strategy,” Lockhart explained. “The strategy they had been pursuing was completely unsustainable. The president admitted to something and then they tried to discredit the people who were accusing the president of something he admitted to. A second-grader could figure out that that argument wasn’t going to work for very long.”
“So what he’s done here, he’s done this in the past,” he continued. “He’s basically going out and saying, ‘I did it, I’d do it again and there’s nothing wrong with it,’ and this is not a legal case.”
“The problem with this is this puts Republicans in Congress in a terrible position,” he later added. “You can’t, with a straight face if you’re a serious member of Congress who has any respect for the rule of law and the traditional norms of the presidency, defend this. But the president doesn’t care. He doesn’t care what he does with anyone around him.”
CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel piled on, saying Republican lawmakers will not want to back the president, particularly when combined with Wednesday’s Trump meltdown when pressed on his Ukraine phone call.
“So we’re hearing that they are trying to get the White House strategy together and I was told by multiple sources that Jared [Kushner] is now involved in it,” Gangel explained. “But the reality, as Joe said, is the Republicans on the Hill are not going to want to carry that water — that is not good for them.”
“One source said something interesting to me about Jared coming on board. The person said, the most helpful thing for messaging would be for Trump to stop tweeting and having — and having press conferences like this,” she added as the panel began laughing.
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘Circular firing squad’: Trump and Pence aides battling each other as president drags VP into his Ukraine mess
During a CNN segment on the increasing chaos at the White House in the face of an impeachment inquiry, a former official in Bill Clinton's White House said there is a growing rift between Donald Trump's aides and Vice President Mike Pence's people as the president tries to drag Pence into his Ukraine scandal that is imperiling his presidency.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, former White House Communications Director Joe Lockhart said that the offices of the president and the VP are not on the same page and that is leading to panic in both offices.
"There's a split between the president's aides and the vice president's aides," Lockhart explained. "That is always a sign of impending disaster. That he [Pence] had nothing to do with this, he didn't know anything about it, he wasn't aware of anything."
2020 Election
‘On message as always’: Sanders works his heart procedure into case for Medicare for All as #GetWellBernie trends
"None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!"
As the outpouring of well-wishes from presidential candidates, progressive activists, celebrities, lawmakers, and thousands of ordinary Americans continued Thursday morning, Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted a note of gratitude for the support following his successful heart procedure and—always on message—immediately worked the treatment into his case for Medicare for All.
2020 Election
Republicans are retreating into a fantasyland as Trump’s corruption is laid bare
President Donald Trump’s impeachable conduct in the Ukraine scandal is an open and shut case. It is unacceptable for the president to pressure another foreign country, especially one dependent on American aid, to investigate a political opponent. It’s not his job, and it’s a clear conflict of interest. The abuse of power is plain.
Since Trump has admitted to doing exactly this when he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, and the White House has provided evidence of the act, there’s nothing more for investigations to establish except exactly how bad and extensive this scheme was.