Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Ron Johnson is lucky he’s not up for reelection’: Democratic analyst

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Hillary Clinton spokesperson Philippe Reines noted during an appearance on MSNBC that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is lucky he’s not up for reelection in 2020 after the bad interview he had on “Meet the Press.”

Johnson not only refused to answer any questions about President Donald Trump and Ukraine, he started by spouting off dispelled conspiracy theories touted by the president. Typically, passive host Chuck Todd shouted the senator down for trying to lie on air to make Trump feel better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not a fan of Ron Johnson,” Reines confessed. “He is typically level-headed, although what he says isn’t something, I see is often accurate. But you almost feel sorry for him, but if I said I were I’d be lying. This is a situation of his own making. To answer your question, the reason that they shift, to give him a little more credit than I should especially on live TV and social media — they’ll come after me — he seems to have had the right instinct when he heard about what had happened and called Trump and said, ‘What’s up with this?'”

Today he finds himself in the difficult position other Republicans also do, Reines continued.

“This is not an excuse, but Chuck Todd hit the nail on the head. He put on a clinic when he said what exactly are you going on and on about? If he doesn’t want to answer questions and try to explain what he was concerned about, then he should stick to Fox and rant and rave about Peter Strzok. This is someone who is lucky that he’s not up for whatever four years because he will not be on another Sunday show outside of Fox for quite some time.”

If Republicans, and indeed President Trump, were concerned about Strzok and his involvement in the Mueller report, Trump’s allies likely wouldn’t be in Italy trying to dig up dirt to discredit the Mueller investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the exchange below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Is Bill Barr working with US Attorney investigating Muller report to legitimize conspiracy theories?

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

U.S. Attorney John Durham was tasked by Attorney General Bill Barr to "investigate the investigators" involved in special counsel Robert Mueller's report. But Barr flew Durham along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and right-wing activist Sebastian Gorka to Italy to uncover evidence to justify their theory that multiple countries worked to set up President Donald Trump for collusion with Russia.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lifelong South Carolina Republican turns on Trump: ‘I’m disgusted and impeachment is warranted’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

In an MSNBC clip on the changing voting patterns in the South, which saw voters in a South Carolina district go for Donald Trump in 2016 only to elect a Democrat to represent them in the House in 2018, support, even among some Republicans, for impeachment seems to be growing.

According to MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster, the North Charleston district is a classic example of change, where rock-ribbed Republicans are holding fast to their party, but moderate Republican voters are wavering on the president.

"Our team has been focused on this South Carolina district that flipped from Republican control in 2016 to Democratic control in 2018, represented by Congressman Joe Cunningham," Brewster explained. "And we're hearing that Democrats support impeachment more than ever, however there are hints that some moderate Republicans may be increasing their support as well."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Everyone is getting a little shaky at this point’: WaPo reports Trump support is faltering as GOP looks at impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 6, 2019

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, GOP lawmakers are worried about their future, both collectively and individually, after President Donald Trump is out office - whether he is impeached, steps down or loses re-election.

The report from the WaPo's Robert Costa and Philip Rucker, based on conversations with over two dozen Rep[ublican lawmakers, asserts: "A torrent of impeachment developments has triggered a reckoning in the Republican Party, paralyzing many of its officeholders as they weigh their political futures, legacies and, ultimately, their allegiance to a president who has held them captive."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image