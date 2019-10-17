‘Take that down!’ Morning Joe demands producer yank ugly Trump tweet attacking Pelosi after meltdown meeting

During a “Morning Joe” segment on Donald Trump’s highly contentious meeting with House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, host Joe Scarborough grew so disgusted with a tweet the president aimed at the California Democrat that he demanded his producer pull it from view for viewers.
After sharing what he called a “now iconic” photo of Pelosi confronting the president in the meeting and pointing out that people on Trump’s side of the table were uniformly hanging their heads in shame, the show then shared Trump’s Twitter interpretation of the meeting which included an ugly smear of Pelosi.
The presidential tweet, on the screen, read; “Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs,’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”
“That’s so stupid. You know what? People who love America knows that America gets strengthen,” Scarborough began as the tweet remained on the screen. He then barked, “Take that down!” before adding, “America gets strengthed, Mika, when our allies are strengthened and when our enemies, people who want to destroy us are actually — we resist them.”
Watch below:
The Turkish government flaunted its disrespect for the United States and President Donald Trump.
Turkish officials refused to comment substantively on an Oct. 9 letter Trump sent to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdo?an urging him not to be a "tough guy" or "fool" and reach a ceasefire agreement with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militia, reported Middle East Eye.
“We just dumped his letter into the trash,” one government official told the website on the condition on anonymity.
While many have long wondered whether President Donald Trump might have blackmail material that explains Sen. Lindsey Graham abrupt change from being a fierce critic to devoted defender of the man he once called a “race-baiting xenophobic bigot,” another explanation has always been simpler and more plausible: The South Carolina Republican believes it’s in his best interest to align with the White House.
That’s true when it comes to getting re-elected in 2020 — Republicans who have split sharply with Trump have struggled to retain voters — and it’s true when it comes to Graham’s major focus in government: foreign policy. As long as he’s on Trump’s good side, Graham is better positioned to advocate for his hawkish view of American power.