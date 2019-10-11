Quantcast
‘The perp walk of Rudy will be delicious’: Internet rejoices at confirmed Giuliani criminal investigation

News that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is officially the subject of a federal investigation by both the FBI and the Southern District of New York U.S. attorneys office was greeted with great rejoicing on Twitter.

Following weeks of Donald Trump’s lawyer making multiple — and widely derided –appearances on TV pushing conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over business dealings in Ukraine, Giuliani now finds himself being investigated over his own Ukraine shenanigans.

According to ABC’s Evan McMurry, “Federal authorities conducting criminal investigation into business relationship between Rudy Giuliani and the men charged yesterday in alleged campaign finance scheme.”

That sent Twitter denizens into a frenzy of celebration.

Rudy Giuliani is officially under criminal investigation: report

October 11, 2019

It was revealed Thursday that the FBI and federal prosecutors were looking into whether Rudy Giuliani's finances were tied to the two Soviet-born business associates that were indicted.

By Friday, it became official that Giuliani was part of a criminal investigation, ABC reports.

Ukrainian henchmen’s financial ambitions may have been ‘stymied’ by US anti-corruption policy: Ousted ambassador

October 11, 2019

Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former American ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from her position earlier this year, told members of Congress on Friday that she believed there could have been a connection between her firing and the the personal financial interests of associates of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

During her testimony, Yovanovitch described how pressure from both Giuliani and President Donald Trump led to her premature departure from her role as ambassador to Ukraine, and she said she suspected there were nefarious reasons for her removal.

"I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me," she said, per Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade. "But individuals who have been named in the press as contacts of Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine."

