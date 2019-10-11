‘The perp walk of Rudy will be delicious’: Internet rejoices at confirmed Giuliani criminal investigation

News that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is officially the subject of a federal investigation by both the FBI and the Southern District of New York U.S. attorneys office was greeted with great rejoicing on Twitter.

Following weeks of Donald Trump’s lawyer making multiple — and widely derided –appearances on TV pushing conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over business dealings in Ukraine, Giuliani now finds himself being investigated over his own Ukraine shenanigans.

According to ABC’s Evan McMurry, “Federal authorities conducting criminal investigation into business relationship between Rudy Giuliani and the men charged yesterday in alleged campaign finance scheme.”

That sent Twitter denizens into a frenzy of celebration.

You can see some responses below:

The SDNY perp walk of Rudy will be delicious. — Greyman (@FadeDaPublic) October 11, 2019

Karma. — Ashley for Whistleblowers!! (@ashleyjb33) October 11, 2019

Giuliani spent 2016 pressuring the FBI in NY to go after Hillary. This is a very elegant work by karma. — Tzippy Shmilovitz (@Tzipshmil) October 11, 2019

Womp womp😎 — gail oldenkamp (@OldenkampGail) October 11, 2019

“Rudy who? The coffee boy? I barely knew him” Donald Trump 10/10/19 — angel (@phototherapy318) October 11, 2019

Please, please, please let there be live cameras when Rudy Guiliani is arrested. — KD (@Fly_Sistah) October 11, 2019

"I've never heard of Rudy Giuliani, although I may have taken a picture with him once or twice." — Daniel Kelly (@dkellyChi) October 11, 2019

Nope, it’s just called Friday. — Ali J (@jewishbroke) October 11, 2019

It's pretty dangerous being Trump's personal attorney. — poljunk (@poljunk) October 11, 2019

From America's Mayor to America's Next Top Convict? — ChrisO (@ChrisO_wiki) October 11, 2019

As an ex-New Yorker, I say irony, oh irony, we love the way you dance — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) October 11, 2019