‘This is completely bonkers’: NBC reporter reveals how Trump is risking his presidency to prove ‘debunked’ conspiracy theory
President Donald Trump has seized on a conspiracy theory that Democrats, not Russia, hacked themselves as an “insurance policy” in case he won the 2016 election.
NBC News reporter Ben Collins explained to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” how the conspiracy has percolated on right-wing blogs and message boards and then were pushed out by Fox News host Sean Hannity and more mainstream websites like The Hill, and eventually ended up on the president’s desk.
“The insurance policy is this theory,” Collin said, “and the goal of it is to say that the DNC — just bear with me here — the DNC hacked itself so just in case in 2019, if Donald Trump got elected, in 2019, they could impeach him. That’s the premise of this conspiracy theory, and that’s why you see these sort of globetrotting missions from (Attorney General William) Barr, from Secretary (Mike) Pompeo and things like that.”
The impeachment inquiry is based, in large part, on Trump’s orders to top administration officials to dig up evidence in other countries to fit the “insurance policy” theory.
“They’re trying to retroactively fit evidence to fit this conspiracy theory,” Collins said, “because if Russia didn’t hack the DNC, who did it? In its stead, it’s like this Illuminati like thing, it’s like a global cabal, and it’s the ‘Deep State.'”
Trump and his allies claim that Barack Obama, Joe Biden and the Ukrainian ambassador were among the conspirators, and Collins said the theory shows how much influence right-wing fringes had over official White House policy.
“This is completely bonkers,” Collin said. “It’s been debunked at every turn. But the point is to absolve the Russians and make it look like this ‘Deep State’ thing goes much deeper than you’d ever imagine.”
“It’s tied to basically far-right extremism and its sister sites,” he continued. “That started there. It percolates up, goes to things like Reddit and then to blogs that people like Rudy Giuliani read. You saw him on Fox News reading this blog that no one’s ever heard of. That sort of thing winds up on the desk the president at the end of the day.”
“Why? Because it’s something that can serve him,” Collins added. “It’s something that can provide him an alternate narrative that makes it look like he won the election super cleanly, that he actually won with a popular vote. So that’s the innocent explanation of this.”
Internet pounds Trump for frantic tweetstorm rationalizing leaving Kurds to be slaughtered: ‘So many people are going to die’
Donald Trump followed up his impulsive decision to remove U.S. troops protecting Kurds in Syria with a tweetstorm on Monday morning that convinced no one that he wasn't leaving American allies to be slaughtered by Turkish forces.
In a five-tweet explanation, the president asserted that he had made a commitment to get out of overseas military conflicts, before stating that it was up to "Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their 'neighborhood.'"
With reports that both the State Department and the Pentagon opposed the move -- seen as an attempt to distract from his impeachment problems -- Twitter commenters harshly attacked the president for turning his back on allies and leaving them to die.
‘Two words — not well’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika cringe at Rudy Giuliani’s Fox News meltdown
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked Rudy Giuliani's latest on-air meltdown as he defends President Donald Trump from impeachment.
The president's personal attorney appeared on various programs over the weekend, including an interview with Fox News broadcaster Howard Kurtz, where he waved a stack of print-offs from a right-wing blog that he claimed were affidavits.
"Oh my gosh," Brzezinski said. "Very hard to watch."
"It's from the pro-Trump website on conspiracies," Scarborough said. "He actually is taking out and he's claiming that that is -- now he's reading from it, claiming that this website hack job is an affidavit."
Florida’s ‘red wall of resistance’ to the blue wave is disintegrating — thanks to Trump
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is seeing his support in Florida slowly disappear which could cripple his chances of winning re-election in 2020.
At issue for the President -- who has made attacks on people of color a central theme of his administration -- is the fact that new voter sign-ups in the state are overwhelming non-white and the president's rhetoric is not helping him sway them.
As Politico's Marc Caputo, writes, "He publicly doubted Hurricane Maria’s death toll in Puerto Rico and spread conspiracy theories about it. He reportedly called Haiti a 'shithole.' He balked at the idea of allowing Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian into the U.S., explaining that it risked bringing in 'some very bad people," before adding, "Since taking office as president, Donald Trump has alienated what looks like a mini-United Nations of voters with deep connections to other countries, tens of thousands of whom live in the state that’s essential to his re-election — Florida."