Trump attorney John Dowd outlined how the two Giuliani henchmen were helping Trump find dirt on Biden

Former Donald Trump attorney John Dowd is currently representing Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two associates of Rudy Giuliani’s that were helping build a case against former Vice President Joe Biden. In a letter Dowd sent to House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Oct. 3, Dowd laid out all of the ways that the two men were working on behalf of President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using a Comic Sans font, Dowd wrote, “Be advised that Messrs. Parnas and Fruman assisted Mr. Giuliani in connection with his representation of President Trump. Mr. Parnas and Mr. Furman have also been represented by Mr. Giuliani in connection with their personal and business affairs. They also assisted Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing in their law practice. Thus, certain information you seek in your September 30, 2019, letter is protected by the attorney-client, attorney work product and other privileges.”

According to the indictments, Parnas and Fruman helped arrange meetings between Giuliani and Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko, who at one point claimed to have dirt on the Bidens.

John Dowd, Trump’s former lawyer, represents the 2 before the House Intel Comm & in addition to the usual complaints about the impeachment investigations offers some detail about their relationship with Giuliani & others in a letter he sent the Committee. pic.twitter.com/N5cEG3AnWK — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The men also have a link to Donald Trump Jr., who is managing the president’s businesses while participating in the 2020 reelection campaign.

It is unknown if the president knowingly entered into the conspiracy with the two men and Giuliani.