Trump lashes out at former White House officials who are delivering damning impeachment testimony

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked House Democrats for holding closed-door testimony as part of their impeachment inquiry — and then made a highly dubious claim about the people who are cooperating with the investigation.

Writing on Twitter, the president accused House Democrats of selectively leaking testimony from witnesses — and then claimed he didn’t even know anything about the witnesses.

“Democrats are allowing no transparency at the Witch Hunt hearings,” the president complained. “If Republicans ever did this they would be excoriated by the Fake News. Let the facts come out from the charade of people, most of whom I do not know, they are interviewing for 9 hours each, not selective leaks.”

On Monday, former Trump National Security Council staff member Fiona Hill reportedly testified that she was deeply concerned by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to run a “shadow” foreign policy in which he pushed the Ukrainian government to investigate the president’s political opponents. Among other things, Hill reportedly testified that she was so disturbed by this shadow campaign that she spoke about it with National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg.