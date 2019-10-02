Trump mocked for working himself into expletive-laden lather in hours-long rant

President Donald Trump tweeted out an expletive in his ongoing morning rant against impeachment.

The president sent out eight tweets over nearly two hours reacting to TV news reports and complaining about the impeachment process launched last week by House Democrats, each one seemingly angrier than the last, until he reached a crescendo shortly before noon.

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSH*T, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306,” Trump tweeted. “Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Other Twitter users reacted with a sense of appalled amusement.

I honestly don't mind the President swearing. I'm more concerned that he's such a fucking piece of shit criminal. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 2, 2019

Now 15 tweets today and it’s not even noon. You are officially the laziest, most do-nothing employee to ever have a job anywhere on this planet. And that’s not BULLSHIT. — Shugar (@GregShugar) October 2, 2019

Looking forward to reporters taking it seriously when trump and his supporters pretend to get upset about profanity https://t.co/zm6dxi3DIV — Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) October 2, 2019

Only president ever elected by the overwhelmingly help of a foreign government still lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. — Thorsten (@Airvooocht) October 2, 2019

You are the most unpresidential, uncouth, uneducated, unbelievable traitor on this planet. I never thought we’d have a short-fingered vulgarian running amok in the White House, but here we are. May your reign be swift and your downfall be swifter. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) October 2, 2019

#DoNothingDonald had a Republican House and Senate. Healthcare? Nothing. Wall paid for by Mexico? Nothing. Infrastructure bill? Nothing. Immigration overhaul? Nothing. Gun safety? Nothing, as Donald is still waiting for permission from the NRA. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 2, 2019

Democrats have been passing bills in the house at a record pace, #MoscowMitch let’s it sit on his desk. I think we all know why nothing’s getting done. Republicans don’t care about the middle class. — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) October 2, 2019

What a total lie. Democrats in Congress have passed literally 250 bills addressing infrastructure, healthcare, jobs. Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are just ignoring them because that wouldn’t fit this narrative. Donald Trump is nothing but a divider in chief — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) October 2, 2019

Can we ask that you don’t ask foreign countries to manufacture dirt on said candidate? President Pence won’t be happy with that, even with you doing so from the Federal Penitentiary. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 2, 2019

🚨🚨🚨 HIGH-ALERT FOR THE CIVILITY POLICE. PLEASE RESPOND IMMEDIATELY OR OFFER AN APOLOGY TO @michelleisawolf FOR CORRECTLY STATED THAT SARAH SANDERS IS A LIAR. 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/3jFW1ZF3Cw — Dan Desai Martin (@DanMartinTalks) October 2, 2019