Trump mocked for working himself into expletive-laden lather in hours-long rant

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump tweeted out an expletive in his ongoing morning rant against impeachment.

The president sent out eight tweets over nearly two hours reacting to TV news reports and complaining about the impeachment process launched last week by House Democrats, each one seemingly angrier than the last, until he reached a crescendo shortly before noon.

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSH*T, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306,” Trump tweeted. “Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

Other Twitter users reacted with a sense of appalled amusement.

Trump repeatedly says in Oval Office rant: Adam Schiff ‘couldn’t carry’ Mike Pompeo’s ‘jockstrap’

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

In an Oval Office rant on Wednesday, President Donald Trump alleged that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) "couldn't carry" Secretary Mike Pompeo's "jockstrap."

The remarks were made while Trump was meeting with the president of Finland, according to a pool report.

Read some of the reports in tweets below.

Trump, in the Oval with the president of Finland, says repeatedly of Schiff vs. Pompeo: Schiff “couldn’t carry his ‘blank-strap.’”

— Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 2, 2019

Don Trump Jr’s ethics advice to Joe Biden flops hard: ‘Imagine having this little self-awareness’

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. offered some unsolicited ethics advice to Joe Biden, and it didn't go over well.

The president's eldest son turned the facts of Biden's diplomatic efforts in Ukraine on their head, accusing the former vice president of pressuring the foreign government to oust a corrupt prosecutor to protect his son -- when, in fact, that law enforcement official had not wanted to investigate an energy company associated with Hunter Biden.

"Why didn't @JoeBiden recuse himself from dealing with Ukraine?" Trump Jr. asked. "His son was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company that had been investigated by the prosecutor who Joe pushed to be fired."

Trump instantly responds to Pelosi’s bait on legislative agenda: ‘Do Nothing Democrats stuck in mud!’

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump

President Donald Trump instantly chomped on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's bait, after she laid out the Democratic legislative agenda while pursuing impeachment.

The California Democrat started a news conference Wednesday morning by listing her legislative priorities -- prescription drugs, infrastructure and clean government -- and the president responded a few minutes later on Twitter.

"Nancy Pelosi just said that she is interested in lowering prescription drug prices & working on the desperately needed USMCA. She is incapable of working on either," Trump tweeted. "It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!"

